हार-जीत के सियासी मायने:कांग्रेस को फायदा, अंतर्कलह से बिखरी भाजपा, 2 निगमों में निर्दलीय बने किंगमेकर

जयपुर6 मिनट पहले
निर्दलीयों ने कुल 560 में से 57 वार्ड जीतकर चौंकाया। जयपुर हेरिटेज व कोटा दक्षिण में ये अब किंगमेकर की भूमिका में हैं।

निगम चुनावों में जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा में 560 वार्डों में कांग्रेस ने 261 और भाजपा ने 242 पर जीत दर्ज की। इन 6 में से 4 निगमों में कांग्रेस अपना मेयर बनाने की स्थिति में है। सीएम अशोक गहलोत और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा के लिए इस जीत के कई सियासी मायने भी हैं।

  • सीएम अशोक गहलोत इस जीत के बाद और मजबूत हुए। उन्होंने पार्टी में ऊपर तक ये मैसेज दिया है कि पायलट को हटाने के बाद जिस तरह की हार की आशंका जताई जा रही थी वैसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। उल्टे कांग्रेस ने जीत के नए रिकॉर्ड बना दिए। कांग्रेस ने यह चुनाव बिना किसी संगठन के लड़ा। गहलोत के लिए यह जीत इसलिए भी बड़ी है क्योंकि चुनावों के बीच उन्हें गुर्जर आंदोलन से जूझना पड़ रहा था।
  • प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डोटासरा के लिए भी यह बड़ी राहत है क्योंकि बीते चार महीनों से संगठन में विस्तार न कर पाने के कारण पार्टी में उनकी पकड़ को लेकर सवाल खड़े हो रहे थे।
  • 6 में से 4 निगमों में कांग्रेस का पलड़ा भारी रहा। कोटा दक्षिण जो भाजपा का गढ़ माना जाता है वहां कांग्रेस बराबरी पर आ गई। भाजपा की इस हार की बड़ी वजह वसुंधरा राजे की अनदेखी भी बताई जा रही।
  • निर्दलीयों ने कुल 560 में से 57 वार्ड जीतकर चौंकाया। जयपुर हेरिटेज व कोटा दक्षिण में ये अब किंगमेकर की भूमिका में हैं।
