  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  Congress Board To Be Formed After 10 Years In Chomu Nagar Parishad Election In Jaipur District, Congress In Viratnagar And Phulera

नगर पालिका चुनाव:जयपुर जिले में चौमूं नगर पालिका में 10 साल बाद बनेगा कांग्रेस का बोर्ड, विराटनगर और फुलेरा में भी कांग्रेस का कब्जा

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
जयपुर जिले में 10 नगर पालिका में मतगणना हो रही है।
  • जयपुर जिले में कोटपूतली, विराटनगर, शाहपुरा, चाकसू, बगरू, किशनगढ़ रेनवाल, सांभर, फुलेरा, जोबनेर एवं चौमूं में हो रही है मतगणना

जयपुर जिले की 10 नगर पालिकाओं में मतगणना जारी है। दोपहर 1 बजे तक जारी हुए परिणामों में 6 से ज्यादा नगर पालिकाओं में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनता नजर आ रहा है। लेकिन इनमें निर्दलियों का बोलबाला रहेगा। मतदाता ने सत्ता की चाबी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के हाथ में सौंपी है। कई जगहों पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस की जीत बराबर रही तो कहीं दोनों पार्टियों को ही स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिला। ऐसे में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन से ही इन नगर पालिकाओं में पार्टी अपना बोर्ड बनाएगी।

शाहपुरा नगर पालिका में एक सरकारी स्कूल में हुई मतगणना।
शाहपुरा नगर पालिका में एक सरकारी स्कूल में हुई मतगणना।

चौमूं नगरपालिका में 10 साल बाद कांग्रेस का कब्जा: यहां दोपहर डेढ़ बजे 45 वार्डों की तस्वीर साफ हो गई। जिसमें कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों ने 30 वार्डों में जीत हासिल की। भाजपा ने 11 सीटों पर कब्जा जमाया। वहीं, 3 वार्डों में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी और एक वार्ड में आरएलपी के उम्मीदवार ने जीत हासिल की।इसके बाद तय हो गया है कि 10 साल बाद चौमूं नगर पालिका में कांग्रेस अपना बोर्ड बनाएगी। इससे पहले यहां भाजपा का बोर्ड था। चौमूं में भाजपा के प्रदेश के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रामलाल शर्मा विधायक है। वे अपने गढ़ को नहीं बचा पाए। वहीं, कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक भगवान सहाय सैनी के बेटे विष्णु सैनी ने जीत हासिल की है। वे बोर्ड चेयरमेन के प्रबल दावेदार है।

रविवार को जयपुर जिले में 10 नगर पालिकाओं में चुनाव परिणाम सामने आए। ऐसे में शाहपुरा में भीड़ मतगणना स्थलों के बाहर इकट्ठा नजर आईं। फोटो: मुकेश प्रजापति
रविवार को जयपुर जिले में 10 नगर पालिकाओं में चुनाव परिणाम सामने आए। ऐसे में शाहपुरा में भीड़ मतगणना स्थलों के बाहर इकट्ठा नजर आईं। फोटो: मुकेश प्रजापति

शाहपुरा नगर पालिका: यहां कुल 35 वार्डों में 151 प्रत्याशी किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं। दोपहर 1 बजे तक शाहपुरा नगर पालिका में कांग्रेस ने 15 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की। भाजपा ने 14 और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने 6 सीटों पर कब्जा जमाया। यहां क्रॉस वोटिंग नहीं हुई तो 10 साल बाद कांग्रेस बोर्ड बनाएगी।

विराट नगर पालिका: यहां 25 वार्ड है। इनमें 15 कांग्रेस, 5 भाजपा और 5 निर्दलीय है। यहां कांग्रेस अपना बोर्ड बनाएगी। यहां 13 सीटों की जरूरत थी। पिछली बार नगर पालिका में भाजपा का बोर्ड बना था। इस बार भाजपा का सुपड़ा साफ हो गया।

चाकसू नगर पालिका: 35 वार्डों के लिए मतदान हुआ। यहां चुनाव परिणामों में किसी भी दल को स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिला। यहां भाजपा को 13 सीटें मिली, कांग्रेस को 11 सीटें और शेष 11 सीटों पर निर्दलीयों ने किया कब्जा। ऐसे में बोर्ड बनाने में निर्दलीयों की बड़ी भूमिका रहेगी।

फुलेरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की तीनों नगर पालिकाओं में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनना तय

सांभरलेक नगर पालिका: यहां भाजपा और कांग्रेस को बराबर सीटें मिली। ऐसे में सत्ता की चाबी अब निर्दलीयों के हाथों में है। सांभरलेक नगर पालिका में भाजपा ने नौ वार्डों में जीत हासिल की। वहीं, 9 वार्डों में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी जीते और 7 सीटों पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने कब्जा जमाया। ऐसे में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी जिस भी पार्टी को समर्थन देंगे। उसी का बोर्ड बनेगा। माना जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस के सत्ता में होने से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी कांग्रेस को समर्थन देंगे। ऐसे में यहां भी कांग्रेस का ही बोर्ड बनेगा

जोबनेर नगर पालिका: यहां 20 वार्ड है। जिसमें कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनना तय माना जा रहा है। कुल 13 वार्डों में कांग्रेस, 5 वार्डों में भाजपा और 2 वार्डों में निर्दलीयों ने कब्जा जमाया।

फुलेरा नगर पालिका: यहां कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनने की प्रबल संभावना है। फुलेरा नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में 25 वार्ड है। इनमें 10 वार्डों में कांग्रेस ने कब्जा जमाया। आठ सीटों पर भाजपा और बाकी पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने जीत हासिल की है।

जिले में 10 नगरपालिका निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 320 वार्ड है, 11 दिसंबर को हुआ था मतदान
आपको बता दें कि 11 दिसंबर को जयपुर जिले में कोटपूतली, विराटनगर, शाहपुरा, चाकसू, बगरू, किशनगढ़ रेनवाल, सांभर, फुलेरा, जोबनेर एवं चौमूं नगरपालिका क्षेत्रों के 320 वार्डों के लिए मतदान हुआ था। इसमें 1205 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में थे। इसके लिए कुल 2 लाख 33 हजार 499 मतदाता थे।

