प्रॉपर्टी ऑडिट में जुटी कांग्रेस:कांग्रेस ने प्रदेश भर में अपनी प्रॉपर्टी का ब्यौरा तैयार किया,अब कांग्रेस के प्रदेश से लेकर ब्लॉक तक एक ही डिजाइन के दफ्तर बनेंगे

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
जयपुर का प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी मुख्यालय (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर का प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी मुख्यालय (फाइल फोटो)
  • राष्ट्रीय कोषाध्यक्ष पवन बंसल ने जयपुर आकर कांग्रेस की प्रॉपर्टीज का ब्यौरा लिया

बीजेपी की तर्ज पर अब कांग्रेस भी जिला और ब्लॉक स्तर पर अपने खुद के दफ्तरों के भवन बनाएगी। इसके लिए कांग्रेस ने प्रदेश भर में प्रॉपर्टी ऑडिट करवाया है। प्रॉपर्टी ऑडिट में राजधानी, जिला, ब्लॉक और पंचायत लेवल तक पार्टी के दफ्तर और जमीन का ब्यौरा तैयार किया है। यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल की अध्यक्षता वाली कमेटी ने यह ब्यौरा तैयार किया है। प्रॉपर्टी ऑडिट के बाद अब कांग्रेस ने राजधानी, जिला और ब्लॉक स्तर तक खुद के भवन बनाने का रोडमैप तैयार किया है।

कांग्रेस लंबे समय तक देश प्रदेश में सत्ता में रही लेकिन अब भी राजधानी जयपुर तक में जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी का दफ्तर तक किराए के भवन में ही चल रहा है। बहुत से जिला और ब्लॉक के दफ्तर भी किराए के भवनों में हैं। प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सत्ता में है इसलिए अब पार्टी दफ्तरों के लिए सभी जगह खुद के भवन बनाने का फैसला किया है। कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय कोषाध्यक्ष पवन बंसल ने मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा से मिलकर कांग्रेस की प्रोपर्टी और नए दफ्तर भवन बनाने के एक्शन प्लान पर चर्चा की।

कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय कोषाध्यक्ष पवन बंसल ने कहा, सब जगह एक डिजाइन के कांग्रेस दफ्तर बनेंगे

कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय कोषाध्यक्ष पवन बंसल ने कहा,हमारी जमीनों का ब्यौरा तैयार करवाया है। अगर हमारी कहीं जमीन या प्रॉपर्टी पड़ी है वह हमारे कब्जे में है कि नही, उस पर कोई टैक्स तो बकाया नहीं है। कांग्रेस की जमीनों पर हम अच्छे दफ्तर बनाएंगे। प्रदेश से लेकरा से ब्लॉक तक एक ही डिजाइन के दफ्तर बनाए जाएंगे। जरूरत पड़ी तो कई जगह बिल्डर्स की मदद लेकर भवन बनाए जाएंगे। कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने कहा, कांग्रेस के दफ्तरों की हालत के बारे में हमने डाटा इकट्ठा किया है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष चाहती हैं कि जिला और ब्लॉक स्तर पर कांग्रेस के दफ्तर बनें, इसीलिए पवन बंसल आए हैं, जल्द इस पर काम शुरु होगा।

