पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Congress In charge Ajay Maken Said, Cabinet Expansion Never Happens During The Budget Session, When It Has Never Happened Before, How Will It Be Now?

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार अभी नहीं:प्रदेश प्रभारी माकन बोले- बजट सत्र के दौरान कभी भी मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार नहीं होता; पायलट गुट लंबे समय से कर रहा इंतजार

जयपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदेश कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रभारी अजय माकन और गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रदेश कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रभारी अजय माकन और गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा।

कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रभारी अजय माकन ने गहलोत सरकार के जल्द मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार की अटकलों पर विराम लगा दिया है। बुधवार को अजय माकन ने साफ कहा है कि बजट सत्र से पहले मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार नहीं होगा। वहीं प्रदेश में राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों के बारे में माकन ने कहा कि सीएम से इस बारे में चर्चा हुई है। प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों की बैठक के बाद कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में माकन ने मीडिया से बातचीत की।

हालांकि, मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार कब होगा? इस सवाल के जवाब में माकन ने कहा कि बजट सत्र बुला लिया गया है। सेशन के बीच में नियुक्तियां, मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार कभी नहीं होता है। मुझे इस तरह के आकलन और खबरें सुनकर हैरानी हो रही थी। बजट के दौरान तो मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार या मंत्रिमंडल नहीं बनता हैं। जब बजट आ रहा है तो नए मंत्री कैसे आ सकते हैं। मंत्रियों को प्रश्नों की तैयारी करनी रहती है। इन सारी चीजों को देखते हुए जो कभी नहीं हुआ वह अब कैसे होगा?

पहले जिला स्तर की छोटी राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां होंगी
माकन ने कहा कि सभी पार्टी पदाधिकारियों से जिला स्तर की राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों के लिए नाम मांगे गए हैं। 10 फरवरी तक सभी पदाधिकारियों से सूची देने को कहा है। इसके लिए सभी पदाधिकारियों को एक प्रोफार्मा भी दिया है। माकन ने 15 फरवरी तक छोटी राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां करने का दावा किया। हालांकि, माकन ने पहले 31 जनवरी तक राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों का काम पूरा करने का बयान दिया था लेकिन अब उस बयान से यू-टर्न ले लिया है।

पायलट गुट चाहता है जल्द मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार
अजय माकन के बयान से यह साफ है कि बजट सत्र तक तो मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार टल गया है। आगे भी कब होगा इसकी पुख्ता समय सीमा नहीं है। सचिन पायलट गुट जल्द मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार का दबाव बना रहा है। लेकिन गहलोत मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के मूड में नहीं बताए जा रहे हैं।

मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार लंबा खिंचने की संभावना इसलिए भी है कि बजट सत्र खत्म होने से पहले 4 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव की घोषणा हो जाएगी। इसके बाद अप्रैल के आसपास केरल विधानसभा के चुनाव हैं। इसमें गहलोत ऑर्ब्जवर हैं, ऐसे में केरल चुनाव पूरे होने के बाद तक मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार टलने की संभावना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser