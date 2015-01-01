पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Congress In charge Maken's Two day State Visit From 17, Can Discuss The Formation Of State Executive And Political Appointments

सियासी दौरा:कांग्रेस प्रभारी माकन का दो दिवसीय प्रदेश दौरा 17 से, प्रदेश की कार्यकारिणी गठन, राजनैतिक नियुक्तियों को लेकर कर सकते है चर्चा

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
जयपुर के बिरला सभागार में एक कार्यक्रम में कांग्रेस के नेताओं संग संवाद भी करेंगे।

कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रभारी अजय माकन 17 नवंबर से दो दिवसीय प्रदेश दौरे पर जयपुर आएंगे। माकन यहां मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, पीसीसी चीफ गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा सहित संगठन के विभिन्न पदाधिकारियों से मुलाकात करेंगे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक 17 नवंबर को उनका जयपुर के बिरला सभागार में एक कार्यक्रम भी है, जिसमें वे प्रदेश कांग्रेस के नेताओं संग संवाद भी करेंगे। इसके बाद उनका नगर निगम चुनाव में जीते कांग्रेस के नवनिर्वाचित मेयर, डिप्टी मेयर, पार्षदों से मिलने का कार्यक्रम है।

इधर माकन के प्रदेश दौरे के कई मायने निकाले जा रहे है। लंबे समय से राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां अटकी हुई है और इस दिशा में भी कोई न कोई चर्चा होने की संभावना है। क्योंकि प्रदेश में बडी संख्या में राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां की जानी है। उधर पीसीसी चीफ़ गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा को पद संभाले तीन माह से ज्यादा का समय हो गया और अभी तक उनकी टीम भी सामने नहीं आ पाई है। ऐसे में ये संभावना है कि प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी को लेकर भी डोटासरा से माकन चर्चा कर सकते है।

मंत्री परिषद के सदस्यों और विधायकों से मिल सकते है माकन
माकन का मंत्री परिषद के सदस्यों और विधायकों से भी मिलने का प्लान है। अशोक गहलोत के मंत्री परिषद फेरबदल और विस्तार को लेकर भी संशय के हालात बने हुए हैं। नए चेहरों को लिए जाने की अटकलें है लेकिन लगता है सब अगले साल ही हो पाएगा।

