पंचायत चुनाव एनालिसिस:शैक्षणिक याेग्यता की अनिवार्यता खत्म करने का फायदा कांग्रेस काे सबसे ज्यादा

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 221 प्रधान में से 60 साक्षर, कांग्रेस के 32, बीजेपी के 28 शामिल
  • जिला प्रमुखाें में भी 70 प्रतिशत पदाें पर महिलाओं का ही कब्जा था

पंचायत चुनावाें में कांग्रेस सरकार ने जिस शैक्षणिक याेग्यता की अनिवार्यता काे खत्म किया था। उसका फायदा कांग्रेस काे बीजेपी से ज्यादा मिला है। कांग्रेस के करीब 32 ऐसे प्रधान बने है जाे सिर्फ साक्षर है। वहीं बीजेपी में ऐसे लाेगाें की संख्या 28 है। प्रधानी में 221 में से 60 से अधिक लाेग ऐसे है जाे सिर्फ साक्षर है।

उधर 70 के आसपास प्रधान स्नातक या पीजी करें हुए है। इनमें कई बीए-बीएड, एमए बीएड जैसे डिग्री प्राप्त प्रधान है। 12वीं पास की संख्या करीब 30 के आसपास है। वहीं सीकर खंडेला के गिरिराज एमबीबीएस है। जाे अब प्रधानी संभालेंगे।

पंचायत समिति : प्रधानी में पुरुषाें से ज्यादा महिलाएं

पंचायत समितियाें में प्रधानी के मामले में पुरुषाें से ज्यादा महिलाएं शामिल है। 221 में से 133 महिलाएं है जाे अब प्रधानी संभालेगी। उधर जिला प्रमुखाें में भी 70 प्रतिशत पदाें पर महिलाओं का ही कब्जा था। बताया जा रहा है कि ये पहला माैका है कि जब महिलाओं की संख्या पुरुषाें की तुलना में इतनी अधिक दर्ज हुई है।

गांवाें की सरकार में 21 से 35 की उम्र के 51 यंग प्रधान
गांवाें की सरकार में 221 में से 51 से अधिक लाेेग 21 से 35 वर्ष की उम्र के है। इनमें भी 80 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा महिलाएं शामिल है। वहीं 21 से 25 उम्र के प्रधानाें की संख्या 16 है। वहीं 21 साल की उम्र के छह प्रधान बने है। बीजेपी और कांग्रेस दाेनाे ने इस बार पहले की तुलना में कम उम्र का प्रत्याशी बनाया था, जिन्हें अच्छा रेस्पाॅन्स मिला।

