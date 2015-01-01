पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डोटासरा का बयान:कार्यकारिणी न बनाने से कांग्रेस की पंचायत चुनाव में हुई हार

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
डोटासरा ने कहा कि जीएसटी का राज्य के हिस्से का पैसा केंद्र दबाए बैठा है
  • बोले- परिणाम हमारे लिए उम्मीद से थोड़ा कम रहा, कार्यकारिणी का गठन जल्द होगा
  • डोटासरा ने कहा कि विधानसभा की सूचना के मुताबिक बीटीपी के विधायक अब भी सरकार के साथ है

पंचायत और जिला परिषद चुनावों को लेकर कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने भाजपा पर जनता में भ्रम फैलाने का आरोप लगाया है। डोटासरा ने कहा कि भाजपा के जिला प्रमुख और प्रधानों की संख्या 2015 के मुकाबले इस बार घटी है। भाजपा के जिला परिषद के सदस्यों की संख्या में भी कमी आई है। लोकसभा के मुकाबले वोट प्रतिशत भी करीब 18 प्रतिशत गिर गया।

भाजपा आंकड़ों को ऐसे पेश कर रही है जैसे तो भाजपा की बड़ी जीत हुई है। डोटासरा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी नहीं होने और कोरोना के चलते परिणाम हमारी उम्मीद से थोड़ा कम रहा। भाजपा किसी गलतफहमी में ना रहे। राजस्थान में कांग्रेस अब भी मजबूत है। यहां कांग्रेस की सरकार है और आने वाले चुनाव में भी कांग्रेस की सरकार बनेगी। जल्दी ही कार्यकारिणी का गठन भी किया जाएगा।

डोटासरा ने कहा कि आठ महीने से कोरोना के कारण हम सरकार की उपलब्धियों और योजना को गांव गांव तक नहीं पहुंचा सके। लॉकडाउन के चलते ना अधिकारी कहीं गए और ना ही विधायक और मंत्री। गांवों में संक्रमण कम था। वहां लोगों को लगा कि जनप्रतिनिधि हमारी सुध नहीं ले रहे। हमें इसका नुकसान हुआ। जबकि संक्रमण से बचाना सरकार की पहली जिम्मेदारी थी। इसमें हमें कामयाबी भी मिली।

डोटासरा ने कहा कि विधानसभा की सूचना के मुताबिक बीटीपी के विधायक अब भी सरकार के साथ है। कोई आदिवासी भाई नक्सली नहीं है। स्थानीय मांग के अनुसार कई बार समर्थन पर फैसला किया जाता है। राज्य सरकार की ओर से लाए गए कृषि कानूनों को लेकर राजभवन पर निशाना साधा।

कहा कि राजभवन से कोई उम्मीद नहीं है। डोटासरा ने कहा कि जीएसटी का राज्य के हिस्से का पैसा केंद्र दबाए बैठा है। पैसा नहीं देने के पीछे केंद्र की मंशा है कि राज्य सरकार कमजोर हो जाए और यहां अराजकता का माहौल बने। साथ ही राज्य सरकार लोगों के हित के काम नहीं कर पाए।

डाेटासरा ने कहा कि मुझे पता नहीं घनश्याम तिवाड़ी काे क्यों वापस भाजपा ज्वाइन की। पूनियां ने कहा है कि राजस्थान में हमें किसी बड़े चेहरे की आवश्यकता नहीं है। इसका मतलब है कि घनश्याम तिवाड़ी भले ही भाजपा में चले गए हों, लेकिन भाजपा उनको वे कोई बड़ा चेहरा नहीं मानती।

टुकड़ों में बंटी है भाजपा, सीएम के 8-8 दावेदार

डोटासरा ने भाजपा पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि भाजपा टुकड़ों में बंटी पार्टी है। यहां सीएम पद की दौड़ में आठ आठ नेता हैं। भाजपा नेता घमंड में चूर होकर यह बयान दे रहे हैं कि राजस्थान में हमें किसी बड़े चेहरे की आवश्यकता नहीं है। बड़े चेहरे को ढंकने के लिए बिना जनाधार के नेताओं को पार्टी में शामिल करने का कूप्रयास किया जा रहा है। सतीश पूनियां को बताना चाहिए कि भाजपा का सीएम चेहरा कौन होगा। बड़े चेहरे की जरुरत नहीं है तो वह छोटा चेहरा कौन है जो जनता के हक और समस्याओं को सरकार तक पहुंचा सके।

