पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जयपुर महापौर चुनाव 2020:कांग्रेस ने नगर निगम हैरिटेज से मुनेश गुर्जर को बनाया उम्मीदवार, पहले भी रह चुकी है पार्षद

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेयर पद की उम्मीदवार मुनेश गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो)

जयपुर नगर निगम हैरिटेज से कांग्रेस ने मेयर पद के लिए मुनेश गुर्जर को अपना प्रत्याशी बनाया है। मुनेश वार्ड 43 से पार्षद का चुनाव जीती है। कांग्रेस सूत्रों की माने तो मेयर पद पर चयन के लिए परिवहन मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास की चली है। मुनेश और उनके पति सुशील कुमार खाचरियावास के करीबी माने जाते है।

पहले भी रह चुकी है पार्षद और समिति की चेयरमेन

31 वर्षीय मुनेश जयपुर में शांतिनगर आदर्श कॉलोनी हटवाड़ा रोड की रहने वाली है। इनके व्यक्तिगत जीवन पर नजर डाले तो वे 12वीं पास है और खुद छोटे बच्चों को प्राइवेट ट्यूशन पढ़ाती है। राजनीति जीवन की शुरूआत उन्होंने साल 2009 में पार्षद का चुनाव लड़कर की थी। साल 2009 से 2014 तक नगर निगम बोर्ड में वार्ड 28 से पार्षद रही थी और उस दौरान उन्हें उद्यान समिति का चेयरमेन भी बनाया था। हालांकि इन सबके अलावा इनके परिवार से कांग्रेस या अन्य राजनीति से कोई लेना देना नहीं रहा है।

जनरल सीट से चुनाव जीतकर आई
हाल ही में हुए चुनावों में मुनेश वार्ड 43 जो कि जनरल सीट थी वहां से जीतकर पार्षद बनी है। उन्होने भाजपा के वीरेन्द्र सिंह सोलंकी को 1583 वोटों से हराया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक हफ्ते बाद नए केस फिर 50 हजार से ज्यादा, दो हफ्ते बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 700 के पार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें