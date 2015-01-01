पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सियासत:कांग्रेस विधायकों की बाड़ाबंदी राजस्थान में करने की तैयारी, बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों के नतीजे आज

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा
  • स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा पहुंच चुके हैं बिहार

बिहार में विधानसभा चुनावों के मंगलवार को नतीजे सामने आ जाएंगे। लेकिन कांग्रेस ने पहले ही अपने संभावित विधायकों की बाड़ाबंदी करने की तैयारियां कर ली है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक विधानसभा चुनावों के नतीजे आते ही कांग्रेस अपने विधायकों को राजस्थान या छत्तीसगढ़ में बाड़ाबंदी के लिए भेज सकती है।

इससे पहले भी गुजरात कांग्रेस के विधायकों की राजस्थान में बाड़ाबंदी की जा चुकी है। हालांकि खुद गहलोत सरकार को भी करीब 4 महीने पहले अपने ही प्रदेश में सियासी संकट का सामना करना पड़ा था, जिसके चलते उसे अपने ही विधायकों की एक महीने तक बाड़ाबंदी करनी पड़ गई थी।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक प्रदेश के मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी व उपमुख्य सचेतक महेंद्र चौधरी को बिहार कांग्रेस के विधायकों की बाड़ाबंदी की व्यवस्था करने की जिम्मेदारी दी जा सकती है। महेश जोशी का कहना है कि फिलहाल उनके पास ऐसी कोई सूचना नहीं है कि बिहार के विधायक राजस्थान में आ रहे हैं।

वहीं महेंद्र चौधरी मेयर चुनावों को लेकर अपनी व्यस्तता का हवाला दे रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि पार्टी ने उन्हें जोधपुर का प्रभारी बनाकर भेजा हुआ और जब तक मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव पूरे नहीं हो जाते वे जोधपुर में ही रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार कांग्रेस के विधायकों की राजस्थान में आने की फिलहाल कोई सूचना नहीं है। इसलिए विधायकों के ठहरने के लिए अभी कोई होटल भी बुक नहीं किया गया है, लेकिन केंद्रीय नेतृत्व से सूचना मिलते ही बिहार के विधायकाें काे राजस्थान में ठहराने की व्यवस्था कर दी जाएगी।

