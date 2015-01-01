पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर की शक्ति:6 नगर निगमों में मेयर चुनाव 4 में कांग्रेस, 2 में बीजेपी जीती, पहली बार 10 नगर निगमों में 6 महिला मेयर

जयपुर16 मिनट पहले
जयपुर : दोनों महिला मेयर, हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस, ग्रेटर में भाजपा
  • जोधपुर : दोनों महिला मेयर, उत्तर में कांग्रेस, दक्षिण में भाजपा
  • कोटा : एक महिला मेयर, उत्तर-दक्षिण दाेनों में कांग्रेस
  • बीकानेर में मेयर पद पर पहले से महिला निर्वाचित

जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा के 6 नगर निगमों को 11 महीने बाद नए मेयर मिल गए। मंगलवार को हुए चुनाव में 6 में से 4 में कांग्रेस तो दो में भाजपा का बोर्ड बना। खास बात यह है कि 6 में से 5 निगमाें में महिला मेयर चुनी गईं। प्रदेश के 10 नगर निगमों में से अब 6 निगमों की कमान महिलाओं के हाथ रहेगी। बीकानेर में पहले से महिला मेयर है।

मंगलवार को हुए मेयर चुनाव में पार्षदों ने जयपुर हेरिटेज, जोधपुर उत्तर, कोटा उत्तर और कोटा दक्षिण में कांग्रेस के मेयर प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में वोट डाले। कोटा दक्षिण में तो भाजपा और कांग्रेस को बराबर 36-36 सीटें थी, लेकिन निर्दलीयों को तोड़कर कांग्रेस दो वोट से जीत गई। वहीं हेरिटेज में भी कांग्रेस बोर्ड बनाने में कामयाब रही।

भाजपा के हिस्से केवल जयपुर ग्रेटर और जोधपुर दक्षिण आया। यहां भाजपा पहले से बहुमत में थी। जयपुर ग्रेटर में भाजपा की सौम्या गुर्जर, जयपुर हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस की मुनेश गुर्जर, जोधपुर उत्तर में कांग्रेस की कुंती परिहार, दक्षिण में भाजपा की वनिता सेठ और कोटा उत्तर में कांग्रेस की मंजू मेहरा मेयर बनीं।

अब बुधवार को सभी निगमों में डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव हाेगा। इधर, चुनाव के दौरान कोटा में दोपहर में भाजपा और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़ गए। पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा। हंगामा कोटा दक्षिण के मेयर के चुनाव को लेकर हुआ था।

जयपुर हेरिटेज; मुनेश गुर्जर (कांग्रेस) 56 वोट मिले, कुसुम यादव (भाजपा) को 12 वोटों से हराया

उम्र : 31, शिक्षा : 12वीं राजस्थान बोर्ड से, डिप्लोमा इन एजुकेशन (द्विवर्षीय) मध्यप्रदेश से। फैमिली : पति प्रोपर्टी व्यवसायी हैं और कांग्रेस जिला संगठन में पदाधिकारी रहे हैं। पॉलिटिकल बैकग्राउंड: कार्यकर्ता के तौर पर दूसरी बार कांग्रेस से जीती हैं। निगम में उद्यान समिति की चेयरमैन रह चुकी हैं।

जयपुर ग्रेटर; सौम्या गुर्जर (भाजपा) 97 वोट मिले, दिव्या सिंह (कांग्रेस) को 44 वोटों से हराया

उम्र : 36, शिक्षा : एमए, एमफिल, यूजीसी नेट, पीएचडी फैमिली : पति राजाराम करौली नगर परिषद सभापति रहे। भाजपा से जुड़े रहे हैं। पॉलिटिकल बैकग्राउंड : राज्य महिला आयोग की सदस्य रही, रेप पीड़िता के साथ सेल्फी लेने कारण पद गंवाया। करौली जिला परिषद की सदस्य रह चुकीं।

जोधपुर उत्तर; कुंती परिहार (कांग्रेस) 61 वोट मिले, संगीता साेलंकी (भाजपा) को 42 वोटों से हराया

उम्र : 40, शिक्षा : पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट फैमिली : पति कुलदीप सरकारी कॉन्ट्रेक्टर। पुत्र देवांग कक्षा 12वीं में और पुत्री हर्षिनी 10वीं में। पॉलिटिकल बैकग्राउंड : कांग्रेस नेता मानसिंह देवड़ा की पुत्री हैं। देवड़ा ने 1998 में सरदारपुरा विधानसभा से चुनाव जीता था।

जोधपुर दक्षिण; वनिता सेठ (भाजपा) 45 वोट मिले, पूजा पारीक (कांग्रेस) को 10 वोटों से हराया

उम्र : 61, शिक्षा : पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट फैमिली : पिताजी पीएचईडी की सेवा में थे, उनकी मृत्यु के पश्चात अपनी माताजी के साथ ही रहती हैं। पॉलिटिकल बैकग्राउंड : भाजपा में पुरानी कार्यकर्ता, महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेशाध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष व महामंत्री भी रहीं। अभी कॉनकोर की निदेशक हैं।

कोटा उत्तर; मंजू मेहरा (कांग्रेस) ने संतोष बैरवा (भाजपा) को 31 वोटों से हराया

उम्र : 56, शिक्षा : बीए सैकंड ईयर फैमिली : पति चेतन प्रकाश मेहरा पोस्टऑफिस से रिटायर हैं। बेटा नगर निगम के फायर विभाग में। पॉलिटिकल बैकग्राउंड : वर्तमान में महिला कांग्रेस की शहर जिलाध्यक्ष हैं, इससे पहले महिला कांग्रेस में महामंत्री व संगठन मंत्री रह चुकी हैं।

बीकानेर; सुशीला कंवर राजपुरोहित (भाजपा)

बीकानेर में महापौर का चुनाव पहले ही हो चुका है। उम्र : 32, शिक्षा : एमएससी (जुलोजी) फैमिली : पति विक्रम सिंह राजपुरोहित। पॉलिटिकल बैकग्राउंड : पहली बार पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ा और महापौर बनीं। वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता गुमान सिंह राजपुरोहित से प्रेरित।

