भर्ती परीक्षा:कांस्टेबल भर्ती: 12 लाख ओएमआर की स्कैनिंग पूरी, जनवरी तक आएंगे नतीजे, आरएएस भर्तीके परिणाम को परिणाम संशोधित किया जाएगा

जयपुर22 मिनट पहले
पांच हजार से ज्यादा पदाें के लिए नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में आयाेजित हुई कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में शामिल हुए करीब 12 लाख अभ्यर्थियाें के ओमएमआर शीट की स्कैनिंग का काम पूरा हाे गया है। 25 दिसंबर तक फाइनल आंसर की जारी कर दी जाएगी। फिर ओएमआर शीट जांचने का काम शुरू हाे जाएगा। माना जा रहा है कि जनवरी के आखिरी सप्ताह तक भर्ती परीक्षा का नतीजा घाेषित कर दिया जाएगा।

आरएएस भर्ती: 2018 की मुख्य परीक्षा का परिणाम संशोधित किया जाएगा

आरएएस भर्ती 2018 में विभागीय मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारी व भूतपूर्व सैनिक कोटे में अपात्र अभ्यर्थियों को पास कर इंटरव्यू में बुलाने के मामले में आरपीएससी ने हाईकोर्ट में बुधवार को शपथ पत्र के जरिए कहा कि वह मुख्य परीक्षा का परिणाम संशोधित कर देगी। भर्ती में विभागीय मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारी कोटे से 78 और भूतपूर्व सैनिक कोटे से 19 अपात्र अभ्यर्थी बाहर कर दिए गए हैं।

