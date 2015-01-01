पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवादों में आया मंत्री का दौरा:कोरोना पॉजिटिव चिकित्सा मंत्री ने किया था अस्पताल का दौरा, भाजपा ने पूछा- क्या रघु शर्मा पर कार्रवाई करेगी सरकार

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
खुद कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बावजूद RUHS में भर्ती हुए चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने मंगलवार को वार्डों का दौरा किया था।
  • चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु ने एक दिन पहले किया था RUSH के वार्डों में दौरा

कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बावजूद RUHS अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रदेश के चिकित्सा मंत्री डाॅ रघु शर्मा ने मंगलवार को अस्पताल परिसर में दौरा किया। मंत्री शर्मा यह दौरा अब विवादों में आ गया है। मीडिया में इस खबर के सामने आने के बाद भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय मंत्री डाॅ अलका गुर्जर ने कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना कहर है या प्रचार का माध्यम है। प्रदेश की जनता को यह भी राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बता दें।

डाॅ अलका गुर्जर ने कहा कि इस वैश्विक आपदा के समय जनता की सुरक्षा सर्वोपरि होनी चाहिए। लेकिन, राजस्थान में सरकार के मंत्री धरातल पर काम करे बिना भी चर्चाओं में रहना चाहते हैं और ऐसा ही मनोभाव चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने कल अस्पताल के अपने दौरे से दर्शाया है, जहां वह खुद संक्रमित मरीज के रूप में भर्ती हैं।

डॉ. रघु शर्मा के साथ राहुल गांधी पर भी तीखा हमला
भाजपा नेता डाॅ अलका गुर्जर ने कहा कि कहीं रघु शर्मा में राहुल गांधी के संस्कार तो नहीं आ गए हैं, सरकार और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निर्देशानुसार हर कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को घर हो या अस्पताल अकेले में क्वारेंटाइन रहना पड़ता है। लेकिन कोरोना से ग्रसित स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ही यहां गाइडलाइन की धज्जियाँ उड़ाते हुए नजर आते हैं और खुद संक्रमित होने के बाद भी अस्पताल परिसर में घूमकर उन स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के परिजनों को भी चिंता से ग्रसित कर रहे हैं।

गुर्जर ने पूछा- क्या गहलोत सरकार अपने मंत्री पर कार्रवाई करेगी

डाॅ. अलका गुर्जर ने कहा कि मैं मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से पूछना चाहूंगी कि अस्पताल में रघु शर्मा संक्रमित रोगी के रूप में भर्ती हैं ना कि स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हैं और आपने ही कहा है कि हम कोरोना बचाव की गाइडलाइन का पूर्ण रुप से पालन करवाएंगे’’। गाइडलाइन की अवहेलना करने पर जुर्माने और सजा का भी प्रावधान आपने किया है लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमित रघु शर्मा को वहाँ मौजूद सरकार के अधिकारियों, वरिष्ठ चिकित्सकों और अन्य जिम्मेदारों ने गाइड लाइन के बारे में आगाह नहीं किया तो क्या उन पर सरकार कोई कार्यवाही करेगी।

