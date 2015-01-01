पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:कोरोना: हॉस्पिटलों में नहीं मिल रहा खून को पतला करने वाला एनोक्सोपेरिन इंजेक्शन, विटामिन-सी और जिंक टैबलेट

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
एनोक्सोपेरिन  इंजेक्शन को ‘एंटीकोआगुलेंट’ के नाम से जाना जाता है
  • निशुल्क दवा योजना; डायबिटिज, न्यूरो और ब्लड प्रेशर की दवा निजी ड्रग स्टोर पर महंगे दामों में खरीदने को मजबूर मरीज
  • कॉलेज प्रशासन का दावा : मरीजों को स्थानीय स्तर पर खरीदकर उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही हैं दवाएं

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान न केवल संक्रमित बल्कि मौत के ग्राफ में भी लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। ऐसे में एसएमएस मेडिकल कॉलेज से जुड़े अस्पतालों में खून को पतला करने वाली एस्प्रीन व एनोक्सोपेरिन इंजेक्शन, इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाली विटामिन-सी, जिंक टेबलेट जैसी सामान्य दवाएं तक नहीं मिल रहीं।

जनाना अस्पताल चांदपोल में बैक्टीरियल संक्रमण को रोकने वाला क्लीनडेमाइसिन इंजेक्शन भी सप्लाई में नहीं आ रहा है। उपलब्ध नहीं होने पर मरीजों के परिजनों को मजबूरन निजी स्टोर पर खरीदनी पड़ रही है। कॉलेज प्रशासन का दावा है कि जो दवाएं उपलब्ध नहीं हैं, वो स्थानीय स्तर पर खरीद कर मरीजों को उपलब्ध करवा रहे हैं।

प्रदेश के सरकारी अस्पतालों में दवाओं की खरीद कर सप्लाई करने वाले राजस्थान मेडिकल सर्विसेज कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (आरएमएससीएल) का साल भर का बजट भी बढ़कर अब 900 करोड़ तक पहुंच गया है। फिर भी कोरोनाकाल में अस्पतालों में दवाएं उपलब्ध नहीं होने पर सवालिया निशान लग गया है। अस्पतालों में दवाओं की सप्लाई नहीं होने का प्रमुख कारण दवा कंपनियों का पेमेंट अटकना माना जा रहा है।

एसएमएस सहित प्रदेश के कई जिलों के अस्पतालों में 15 तरह की दवाएं उपलब्ध नहीं

एसएमएस-जयपुर समेत अजमेर, जोधपुर, उदयपुर, बीकानेर, कोटा, झालावाड़ के अस्पतालों में 15 तरह की दवाएं उपलब्ध नहीं है। इनमें एस्प्रीन व एनोक्सोपेरिन इंजेक्शन, विटामिन-सी, जिंक टेबलेट, डिफ्थीरिया एंटीटोक्सिन इंजेक्शन, लोसार्टिन 50 एमजी, लोसार्टन-एच (ब्लड प्रेशर), फिनोबार्बिटोन (दिमाग), बेकलोफेन (दर्द), मास्क व दस्ताने, डोक्सीसाइक्लिन, नाइट्राइल ग्लव्ज, नॉर्मल सेलाइन -100 , सोडियम बाइकार्बोनेट आदि उपलब्ध नहीं है।

एसएमएस अस्पताल के मेडिसन विभाग के डॉ. रमन शर्मा, डॉ. पुनीत सक्सेना और आरयूएचएस कोविड प्रभारी डॉ. अजीत सिंह का कहना है कि इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च, नई दिल्ली के अनुसार, इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए विटामिन-सी, जिंक टेबलेट को गाइडलाइन में शामिल किया गया है।

एनोक्सोपेरिन इंजेक्शन भी कोविड संक्रमित मरीज के निमोनिया होने पर खून का थक्का जमने पर लगाया जाता है। एनोक्सोपेरिन इंजेक्शन को ‘एंटीकोआगुलेंट’ के नाम से जाना जाता है। यह शरीर में एक प्रोटीन रोकता है जो खून के थक्का का कारण बनता है। पहले से ही खून का थक्का होने पर और ज्यादा बनने से रोक दिया जाता है।

^ऐसा कुछ नहींं है। जो दवा अस्पताल में उपलब्ध नहीं होती है, उन्हें स्थानीय स्तर पर खरीद कर मरीजों को उपलब्ध कराते हैं। आवश्यक दवा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए आरएमएससीएल को लिखेंगे।
-डॉ. एस. एम. शर्मा, कार्यवाहक प्राचार्य, एसएमएस मेडिकल कॉलेज-जयपुर

