नई पहल:आपके घर मिठाई के डिब्बे के साथ पहुंचेगा कोरोना से बचने का संदेश

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम जयपुर ने शहर की विभिन्न दुकानों पर पहुंचाए 3 लाख स्टीकर।

शहर में बढ़ते संक्रमण और उससे होने वाले खतरे से लोगों को आगाह करने के लिए नगर निगम जयपुर ने एक नई पहल शुरू की है। निगम प्रशासन अब लोगों के घर-घर तक मिठाई के डिब्बों के जरिए कोरोना से बचने का संदेश पहुंचाएगा। इसके लिए निगम प्रशासन ने जागरूकता का संदेश देने वाले 3 लाख स्टीकर छपवाये है। ये स्टीकर निगम के अधिकारियों ने शहर में कई दुकानों पर पहुंचाए है। साथ ही दुकानदारों को निर्देश दिए है कि मिठाई बेचने वाले हर डिब्बे पर इसे जरूर चिपकाएं।

नगर निगम अधिकारियों ने बताया कि अभी 3 लाख स्टीकर छपवाये है और आगामी एक-दो दिन में और स्टीकर छपवाकर शहर की ज्यादा से ज्यादा दुकानों पर भिजवाएंगे। ताकि दीपावली, भाईदूज पर लोग जब मिठाई खरीदने आए तो उनके डिब्बों पर ये स्टीकर चिपकाए जा सके।

रैलियां निकाली और मास्क बांटे
इधर नगर निगम के किशनपोल जोन के उपायुक्त रामकिशोर मीणा ने अपनी टीम के साथ जयपुर के चारदीवारी क्षेत्र के प्रमुख बाजारों इंदिरा बाजार, बापू बाजार, अजमेरी गेट, जौहरी बाजार तथा अन्य स्थानों पर बिना मास्क लगाए घूम रहे लोगों को नि:शुल्क मास्क बांटे। शहर में कुछ स्थानों पर कोरोना जागरूकता के लिए रैलियां निकालकर भी मास्क बांटे और लोगों से मास्क लगाने और कोरोना की गाइडलाइन की पालना करने के लिए समझाईश की।

