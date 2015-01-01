पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर की आशंकाओं के बीच फिर कोरोना विस्फोट, 21 दिन बाद 450 नए रोगी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली की खरीद की यह तस्वीर सुखद है, लेकिन संक्रमण के डर को पुख्ता करती है
  • दीपावली के जोश में लगभग खत्म हो गई सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

पिछले कई दिनों से थमी कोरोना की लहर बुधवार को अचानक से विस्फोटक हो गई। बुधवार को 21 दिन बाद 450 नए संक्रमित मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया है। एक की मौत हुई है। मुख्यमंत्री और चिकित्सा मंत्री के बार-बार दूसरी लहर के प्रति चेताने के बावजूद कोरोना पर कंट्रोल नहीं हो पा रहा है।

चुनाव, दिवाली के चलते लोगों का एक-दूसरे से मिलना, सोश्यल डिस्टेंसिंग लगभग खत्म हो जाना और अन्य कारणों चलते माना जा रहा है कि आने वाले दिनों में और भी भयावह स्थिति हो सकती है। यदि यही हालात रहे तो यह आंकड़ा 700 या और भी अधिक होने में अधिक दिन नहीं लगेंगे।

दीपावली के त्योहारी माहौल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क और अन्य नियमों का भी पालन नहीं हो पा रहा है। दिसम्बर तक केसेज बहुत अधिक होने का खतरा है। आने वाले दिनों में सरकारी छुटटियां भी हैं तो जांच भी प्रभावित होगा और बाद में एक साथ जांच होने से केस भी बढेंगे। हालांकि अभी तक 37185 में से 31789 रिकवर हो चुके है। एक्टिव केसेज 5008 है। शहर के मुरलीपुरा, दुर्गापुरा, मानसरोवर, मालवीय नगर, झोटवाड़ा, प्रताप नगर में लगातार केसेज बढ़ने से हॉट-स्पॉट बनते जा रहे है।

चांदपोल बाजार खजाने वालों का रास्ता चौराहा- यूं तो पूरे बाजार में भीड़ है, लेकिन खजाने वालों का रास्ता चौराहा इस बाजार में खरीदारी का बड़ा जंक्शन है। साड़ी-लंहगा और कपड़ों के इस बाजार में इन दिनों लगातार भीड़ बढ़ रही है। इतनी भीड़ कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मुमकिन ही नहीं।

शहर में हर जगह रोगी
मानसरोवर, सोढाला, अजमेर रोड़, झोटवाड़ा में 21-21, मालवीय नगर, वैशाली नगर में 20-20, दुर्गापुरा-18, मुरलीपुरा-17, प्रताप नगर, टोंक फाटक, राजापार्क में 14-14, जगतपुरा, बनीपार्क में 13-13, जवाहर नगर-12, सांगानेर-11, आदर्श नगर, शास्त्री नगर, सी-स्कीम में 10-10, टोंक रोड़, गोपालपुरा, विद्याधर नगर में 9-9, महेश नगर-7, ब्रहमपुरी, सिविल लाइंस में 6-6, बापू नगर, चौड़ा रास्ता, भांकरोटा में 5-5, गांधी नगर, जेएलएन मार्ग, कोटपूतली में 4-4, त्रिवेणी नगर, सुभाष चौक, सीतापुरा, सिरसी, शाहपुरा, माणक चौक, किशनपोल, जौहरी बाजार, झालाना, गोनेर रोड़, दूदू, छोटी चौपड़, अंबाबाड़ी, आमेर रोड़ में 3-3,बजाज नगर, गंगापोल, हसनपुरा, जयसिंहपुराखोर, जामडो़ली, जमवारामगढ़, ज्योतिनगर, लालकोठी, एमआई रोड, रामगंज, सेठी कॉलोनी, स्टेशन रोड, तिलक नगर में 2-2, विराट नगर, ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, एसएमएस, सिंधी कैंप, सीकर रोड, रामगढ़ मोड़, पुरानी बस्ती, फागी, फुलेरा, एमडी रोड, लूनियावास, हिंगोनिया, हरमाड़ा, गुर्जर की थड़ी, गोविन्दगढ़, घाटगेट, गलता गेट, ईदगाह, चाकसू, बस्सी, बगरू, बड़ी चौपड़ क्षेत्र में 1-1 संक्रमित मिला है।

