जयपुर में संक्रमण:शहर में कोरोना का विस्फोट, 1 दिन में आए 498 केस; 10 दिनों में 4 हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमित हुए

जयपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर में कोरोना के बढ़ते केस को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अस्पतालों में आवश्यक सेवाओं को बढ़ाना शुरू कर दिया है।

त्योहार सीजन में बढ़ती लापरवाही सरकार और आमजन दोनों के लिए चिंता का कारण बनती जा रही है। पिछले एक सप्ताह से ज्यादा समय से जयपुर में कोरोना के पेशेंट्स की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। रविवार को जयपुर में 498 नए मरीज सामने आए, जो पूरे प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक रहा है। इससे पहले जयपुर में दीपावली की शाम को 406 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए थे।

जयपुर में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज दुर्गापुरा क्षेत्र में 31 नए मरीज मिले। इसके अलावा वैशाली नगर, मानसरोवर क्षेत्र से 29-29, सोडाला से 28, झोटवाडा से 26, मालवीय नगर से 25 और गोपालपुरा क्षेत्र से 21 नए केस सामने आए। इसके अलावा प्रदेश की बात करें तो पूरे प्रदेश में रविवार को 2184 नए केस सामने आए हैं।

10 दिन में तेजी से बढ़े मरीज

पिछले 10 दिन की रिपोर्ट पर नजर डालें तो जयपुर में 4012 केस सामने आए हैं, जिसमें सबसे अधिक रविवार को रहे हैं। रिकवरी रेट पर नजर डालें तो यह बहुत कम है। रविवार को केवल 156 मरीज ही रिकवर हो सकें। इस तरह पॉजीटिव एक्टिव केसों की संख्या वर्तमान में 5800 से अधिक है।

दूसरी लहर की जताई है आशंका
पिछले दिनों चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने एक बैठक कर अधिकारियों से कोविड मरीजों की संख्या में वृद्धि की आशंका जताई थी। इसके लिए उन्होंने पर्याप्त संख्या में बेड, वेंटीलेटर और ऑक्सीजन और आईसीयू की व्यवस्था करने के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए थे। उन्होंने प्रदेश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका भी जताते हुए चेतावनी दी थी कि अगर लापरवाही बरती तो समस्या और बढ़ सकती है।

