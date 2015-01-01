पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान में जारी है कोरोना विस्फोट:संडे को रिकॉर्ड 3260 पॉजिटिव केस, जयपुर में पहली बार 600 के पार संक्रमित मिले

जयपुर11 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में नाइट कर्फ्यू के पहले दिन प्रभावी असर देखने को मिला। इससे पहले शाम 7 बजे लगभग सभी बाजार पूरी तरह से बंद हो गए। यहां सड़कों पर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा।
  • राजस्थान में 20 नवंबर को 2764 और 21 नवंबर को आए थे 3007 कोरोना केस
  • आज से प्रदेश के 8 जिलों में लागू हुआ नाइट कर्फ्यू, पहले दिन हुआ प्रभावी असर
  • राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट की जयपुर व जोधपुर बैंच में 5 दिसंबर तक VC के जरिए सुनवाई

राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण तेज रफ्तार से बढ़ रहे है। रविवार को तीसरे दिन लगातार कोरोना विस्फोट हुआ। यहां सभी पिछले रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए आज सबसे ज्यादा 3260 कोरोना संक्रमित केस सामने आए। वहीं, 17 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इससे राजस्थान में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 2 लाख 43 हजार 936 पहुंच गया। वहीं, अब तक कोरोना की वजह से 2163 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

राजस्थान में 218583 मरीज रिकवर होने पर डिस्चार्ज हुए है। इससे अब 23190 ऐसे एक्टिव केस है, जो कि अभी संक्रमित है। इससे पहले 20 नवंबर को राजस्थान में 2764 और 21 नवंबर को 3007 केस सामने आए थे। जयपुर सहित प्रदेश के 8 जिलों में शाम 7 बजे बाजार बंद हो गए। 8 बजे से नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू हो गया। पहले दिन इसका व्यापक असर देखने को मिला।

5 दिसंबर तक राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट में VC के जरिए सुनवाई होगी

कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए अब राजस्थान की जयपुर और जोधपुर बैंच में कल से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सुनवाई होगी। यह व्यवस्था फिलहाल 5 दिसंबर तक लागू रहेगी। यहां फिजीकल पैरवी नहीं होगी। इस संबंध में हाईकोर्ट प्रबंधन ने रविवार को आदेश जारी किया।

रात 8 बजे से पहले ही आवागमन के साधन बंद हो गए। इससे परकोटे में राहगीर पैदल ही सड़कों से गुजरते हुए नजर आए
जयपुर में आज सबसे ज्यादा 603 केस, 8 बजे कर्फ्यू से सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा

जयपुर में रविवार को कोरोना के सबसे ज्यादा 603 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। इससे पहले 20 नवंबर को 514 और कल 551 रिकॉर्ड केस सामने आए थे। लेकिन रविवार के आंकड़े ने जयपुर के पिछले रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए। यहां अब तक 42701 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिल चुके है। इनमें 34412 केस रिकवर हो गए है। जबकि 7877 एक्टिव केस है। यहां अब तक 412 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।

जयपुर शहर में शाम 7 बजे दुकानें बंद कर जाने लगे व्यापारी और कर्मचारी
वहीं, जयपुर में रात 8 बजे नाइट कर्फ्यू के पहले दिन प्रभावी असर देखने को मिला। रविवार को रात 8 बजे तक सड़कें सूनी हो गई। सिर्फ बाजार से आने जाने वाले सड़कों पर नजर आए। गलियां सूनी हो गई।इससे पहले शाम 7 बजे ही बाजारों में खुली दुकानों के शटर गिरने शुरु हो गए। शाम 7:30 बजे जयपुर शहर के लगभग सभी बाजार बंद हो गए थे।

रविवार को सुबह खुले परकोटे के बरामदों में दुकानें बंद हो गई। रात को नाइट कर्फ्यू तक यहां सन्नाटा पसरा नजर आने लगा
सड़कों पर आवागमन के साधन भी नजर नहीं आए। इससे शादियों में आने जाने वाले पैदल ही सड़कों से गुजरते नजर आए। रात को सिर्फ मेडिकल की दुकानें खुली रही। शाम 7 बजे से जयपुर में पुलिस के गश्ती वाहनों ने माइक से अनाउंस कर बाजार बंद करवाना शुरु कर दिया। इसके अलावा रात 8 बजे परकोटे के प्रमुख गेटों पर बैरिकेड्स लगाकर आने जाने वालों से बाहर घूमने की वजह पूछी गई।

