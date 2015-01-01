पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:4 माह पीछे गया कोरोना, अगस्त के बाद 1300 पर

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रदेश में 1307 नए रोगी, 14 मौतें भी
  • राजस्थान का रिकवरी प्रतिशत देश के औसत 95% से करीब 1.7 प्रतिशत कम हैं

प्रदेश में 25 नवंबर के बाद शुरू हुई कोरोना की उल्टी चाल अब भी जारी है। अब दिसंबर में नए मरीजों की संख्या अगस्त के बराबर पहुंच चुकी है। यानी प्रदेश में कोरोना 4 माह पीछे खिसक चुका है। शनिवार को 1307 नए रोगी मिले। कुल संक्रमित 2.89 लाख पहुंच चुके हैं। 24 नवंबर को सर्वाधिक 3314 रोगी मिले थे, जबकि शनिवार को 1307 मिले।

यानी 17 दिन में ही नए मरीज 60.5% गिरेे हैं। लिहाजा इतने रोगी औसतन अगस्त में 14 दिन 1300-1400 के बीच रोगी मिले थे। इसके बाद किसी महीने 1400 से नीचे राेगी नहीं मिले। रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 93.32% हो गई हैै। अब तक 2,70,650 रोगी ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 2,70,650 रोगी ठीक हो चुके हैं। शनिवार को 2193 रिकवर हुए। हालांकि राजस्थान का रिकवरी प्रतिशत देश के औसत 95% से करीब 1.7 प्रतिशत कम हैं। अब भर्ती रोगी 16821 रह गए हैं।

अगस्त के बाद 1400 से नीचे नहीं आए रोगी
तिथि पाॅजिटिव
13 अगस्त 1314
16 अगस्त 1317
17 अगस्त 1334
18 अगस्त 1347
19 अगस्त 1312
20 अगस्त 1330
21 अगस्त 1335
22 अगस्त 1310
23 अगस्त 1345
24 अगस्त 1346
25 अगस्त 1370
26 अगस्त 1345
27 अगस्त 1345
28 अगस्त 1355
11 दिसंबर 1307

