विवाह का न्योता- भीड़ संग कोरोना:शहर में 13 इलाके कोरोना हाॅट स्पाॅट; सबसे ज्यादा मरीज यहीं, शादियां भी यहीं

जयपुर21 मिनट पहले
इनमें से ज्यादातर के परिवारों में शादियां; एसएमएस कोविड जांच केन्द्र; कलेक्ट्रेट से अलग तस्वीर नहीं यहां की, ये कतार हर रोज लंबी होती जा रही है। (फोटो.मनोज श्रेष्ठ)
  • कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल टूटा तो: 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना ही नहीं, आयोजक को जेल हो सकती है, मैरिज गार्डन सीज होंगे
  • जयपुर; 599 नए मरीज, 4 और मौतें

काेराेना की दूसरी लहर में संक्रमण फैल रहा है। इससे पहले जून-जुलाई के दाैरान 40 से 50 इलाकाें तक की काेराेना फैला हुआ था, दूसरी लहर में यह बढ़कर 70 से ज्यादा इलाकों में फैल गया है। इन इलाकाें में राेजाना 500 से 600 पाॅजिटिव रोगी मिल रहे हैं। 13 इलाके ताे ऐसे हैं जाे बड़े हाॅट स्पाॅट बने हैं। राजधानी में इस समय 7 हजार से अधिक मरीज एक्टिव है, इनमें से करीब 50% एक्टिव मरीज इन्हीं 13 इलाकाें के रहने वाले हैं।

बुधवार से शादियां हैं। अजमेर राेड, मालवीयनगर, मानसराेवर, वैशालीनगर, साेढ़ाला, प्रताप नगर, जगतपुरा, झाेटवाड़ा में काेराेना संक्रमण ज्यादा है और इन्हीं इलाकों में सबसे अधिक मैरिज गार्डन हैं। सरकार की गाइडलाइन आने से पहले मैरिज गार्डन बुक हाे चुके थे। निगम के एडिश्नल कमिश्नर अरुण गर्ग का कहना है मैरिज गार्डन में कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल की पालना की जिम्मेदारी किसकी होगी, ये सरकार जाने। सरकार ने नगर निगम को इसके लिए अधिकृत नहीं किया है।

इन 13 कॉलोनियों के घर-घर में कोरोना

झाेटवाड़ा 445, मानसराेवर 406 साेढ़ाला 348, मालवीयनगर 310 वैशालीनगर 294, अजमेर 238 दुर्गापुरा 230, जगतपुरा 204 बनीपार्क 205, प्रतापनगर 181 मुरलीपुरा 176, सांगानेर 178 आदर्शनगर 176

कोरोना का गृह प्रवेश; 599 नए मरीज, 4 और मौतें

कोरोना वायरस थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। न केवल संक्रमित बल्कि मौत के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे है। जयपुर में सोमवार को 599 पॉजिटिव में से 4 की मौत हुई है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। अब तक 43300 पॉजिटिव में से 416 लोगों ने दम तोड़ दिया है। रिकवर होने वालों की संख्या 34453 है। 8 माह कोरोना की चुनौती से लड़ते हुए चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ.रघु शर्मा भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए। जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद सोमवार को आरयूएचएस कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

बढ़ते कोरोना कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच एसएमएस अस्पताल में जांच के लिए आने वाले मरीजों को घंटों इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। अस्पताल परिसर स्थित फार्मेसी कॉलेज के सामने कोविड सेन्टर पर लंबी कतार में इंतजार के चक्कर बुजुर्ग, पहले से किसी बीमारी से पीड़ित मरीजों को दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

हालत ये है कि इंतजार के चलते मरीज गश खाकर भी गिर जाते है। ऐसे में काउंटरों की संख्या बढ़ाने चाहिए। अस्पताल प्रशासन यह कहकर पल्ला झाड़ रहा है कि एक सैंपल लेने में 5 से 10 मिनट लग ही जाते है। इधर, एसएमएस अस्पताल के कार्यवाहक अधीक्षक डॉ.आर.के.जैनव का कहना है कि पहले की तुलना में जांचों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। रोजाना 1000 से 1200 सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। सैंपल लेने में 5 से 10 मिनट लगते है। सही सैंपल लेने में समय लगता है।
ओपीडी में भी भीड़, मेडिसन आउटडोर में सबसे ज्यादा
मौसम में बदलाव के साथ ही कोविड के साथ सर्दी-जुकाम, बुखार के मरीजों का ग्राफ भी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। एसएमएस अस्पताल के मेडिसन आउटडोर में पिछले पांच दिन से ज्यादा मरीज आ रहे हैं। इनमें मलेरिया, डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया बुखार के शामिल है। इस माह में 18 के बाद में ही मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है। इसी तरह से भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है।

कहां-कितने मरीज मिले- झोटवाड़ा-32, मानसरोवर-31, वैशाली नगर-28, मालवीय नगर-26, सांगानेर-25, दुर्गापुरा, सोडाला में 22-22, बनीपार्क, शास्त्री नगर में 21-21, जगतपुरा-18, गोपालपुरा, जवाहर नगर में 17-17, विद्याधर नगर, अजमेर रोड़ में 16-16, प्रताप नगर-14, टोंक फाटक, टोंक रोड़ में 12-12, आदर्श नगर, सिरसी में 11-11, जेएलएन मार्ग, बजाज नगर, मुरलीपुरा में 9-9, ब्रहमपुरी-8, सीकर रोड़, राजापार्क, महेश नगर, कोटपूतली में 7-7,बापू नगर, गलता गेट

लाल कोठी, पुरानी बस्ती, शाहपुरा में 6-6, किशनपोल, जमवारामगढ़, गुर्जर की थड़ी, गोविन्दगढ़, गांधी नगर चाकसू में 5-5, आमेर, बस्सी, चांदपोल, सिविल लाइंस, हरमाड़ा, जौहरी बाजार, एमडी रोड़ में 4-4, सुभाष चौक, सी-स्कीम, भांकरोटा, अंबाबाड़ी में 3-3, बगरु, चौड़ा रास्ता, गंगापोल, घाटगेट, जामडो़ली, झालाना, ज्योति नगर, लूनियावास, माणक चौक, रामगढ़ मोड़, सेठी कॉलोनी, सीतापुरा, विराट नगर में 2-2, ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, स्टेशन रोड़, सिंधि कैंप, सांभर, रामबाग, फुलेरा, खोनागोरियान, जोबनेर, एसएमएस, जयसिंहपुराखोर में एक-एक संक्रमित मिला है।

