हिदायत:दिवाली बाद भड़क सकता है कोरोना, आईसीयू-वेंटीलेटर्स तैयार रखें: सीएम

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
लोगों का जीवन बचाने के लिए आतिशबाजी से बचें
  • सीएम की चार बैठकें, कोरोना को लेकर चेताया
  • गहलोत ने ऑक्सीजन के नए प्लांट जल्द स्थापित करने पर बल दिया

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि आगामी महीनों में सर्दी बढ़ने एवं त्यौहारी सीजन के कारण कोविड-19 महामारी का प्रकोप बढ़ने की आशंका है। इसे देखते हुए चिकित्सा एवं अन्य सम्बन्धित विभाग माइक्रो मैनेजमेंट करते हुए प्रदेशभर में पुख्ता व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित करें।

ऑक्सीजन एवं आईसीयू बैड की संख्या बढ़ाने के साथ ही पर्याप्त संख्या में वेंटीलेटर की उपलब्धता के लिए अभी से तैयारी की जाए। गहलोत शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर कोविड-19 की समीक्षा बैठक को सं‍बोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि जीवन रक्षा राज्य सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है, इसलिए कोरोना के लिए संसाधनों की कमी नहीं रहे। गहलोत ने ऑक्सीजन के नए प्लांट जल्द स्थापित करने पर बल दिया।

चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने बताया कि 2000 चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया तेजी से चल रही है। चिकित्सा शिक्षा सचिव वैभव गालरिया ने बताया कि पर्याप्त संख्या में ऑक्सीजन एवं आईसीयू बैड उपलब्ध है। आईसीयू बैड में से करीब 40 प्रतिशत पर ही रोगी हैं। चिकित्सा सचिव सिद्धार्थ महाजन ने कोरोना प्रस्तुतीकरण में कहा कि मृत्युदर 0.92 फीसदी रह गई है।

बाल कल्याण योजनाओं का लाभ हर बालक तक पहुंचाए विभाग

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने बच्चों की सुरक्षा एवं संरक्षण के साथ ही बाल श्रम, बाल विवाह एवं बच्चों के प्रति हिंसा की रोकथाम जैसे बाल अधिकार से जुड़े विषयों पर प्रभावी कदम उठाए हैं। बाल कल्याण से जुड़ी योजनाओं में कोई कमी नहीं रखी जाएगी। सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ बालकों तक पहुंचे यह सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। गहलोत ने 14 से 20 नवम्बर तक होने वाले बाल अधिकार सप्ताह का शुभारंभ किया।

राज्य स्तरीय शुभांरभ करने बाद सं‍बोधित कर रहे थे। वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम ‘बाल संगम’ में गहलोत ने ‘वात्सल्य योजना’ एवं ‘समर्थ योजना’ के दिशा-निर्देशों की पुस्तिका का विमोचन भी किया। उन्होंने जोधपुर में कौशल एवं परामर्श प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र का भी उद्घाटन किया।
वात्सल्य योजना एवं समर्थ योजना का शुभारंभ
गहलोत ने कार्यक्रम के दौरान वर्ष 2020-21 के बजट भाषण में की गई नेहरू बाल संरक्षण कोष की स्थापना सम्बन्धी घोषणा की अनुपालना में अनाथ एवं बेसहारा बच्चों के लिए वात्सल्य योजना एवं समर्थ योजना लाॅन्च की। साथ ही, जोधपुर में आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के सहयोग से राजकीय बाल संरक्षण गृहों में रहने वाले बच्चों के लिए कौशल विकास केन्द्र का भी शुभारंभ किया।

ये भी कहा-अपनों की जान बचाने के लिए प्रदूषण फ्री दिवाली मनाएं

मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने दीपावली पर प्रदेशवासियों को प्रदूषण मुक्त दिवाली मनाने की अपील की है। गहलोत ने आह्वान किया है कि इस पावन अवसर पर हम मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्रीराम के महान आदर्शों को अपनाकर दीन-दुखियों के दुख-दर्द को दूर करें। पटाखों से होने वाला प्रदूषण कोरोना संक्रमित एवं श्वसन रोगों से पीड़ित व्यक्तियों के लिए बेहद खतरनाक हो सकता है। ऐसे लोगों का जीवन बचाने के लिए आतिशबाजी से बचें।

