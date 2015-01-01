पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:जयपुर में दो दिन से 300 के पार कोरोना मरीज, 790 मरीज अस्पताल से ठीक होकर घर गए

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वायरस थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। पॉजिटिव और मौत का ग्राफ लगातार बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। बुधवार को जारी रिपोर्ट में 303 नए संक्रमित में से 2 की मौत हुई है। राहत की बात ये है कि बुधवार को 790 मरीज अस्पतालों से ठीक होकर घर गए है। वैशाली नगर, सोढ़ाला और झोटवाड़ा में ज्यादा केसेज मिले हैं। अब तक जयपुर में 54751 पॉजिटिव में से रिकवर होने वालो की संख्या 48 हजार 384 है। और अब तक 482 लोग दम तोड़ चुके है। एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 5885 है।

कहां-कितने केसेज

वैशाली नगर-27, सोढ़ाला-26, झोटवाड़ा-25, अजमेर रोड-20, मानसरोवर-19, कोटपूतली, विद्याधर नगर, शास्त्री नगर में 11-11, मालवीय नगर, टोंक रोड पर 10-10, गोपालपुरा-9, जगतपुरा-8, सांगानेर-7, आमेर, मुरलीपुरा, महेश नगर, दुर्गापुरा में 6-6, बनीपार्क, सिविल लाइंस, आदर्श नगर, जवाहर नगर, प्रताप नगर में 5-5, बह्मपुरी, सी-स्कीम, गोविन्दगढ़ में 4-4, गांधी नगर, फुलेरा, सिरसी, टोंक फाटक में 3-3, दूदू, लूनियावास, सीकर रोड, माणक चौक में 2-2, आगरा रोड, बगरू, चाकसू, चांदपोल, चौड़ा रास्ता, जालूपुरा, पुरानी बस्ती, राजापार्क, रामगंज, रामगढ़ मोड़, जमवारामगढ़, घाटगेट, हसनपुरा, शाहपुरा, सुभाष चौक और जौहरी बाजार में एक-एक कोरोना संक्रमित मिला है।

