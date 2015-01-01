पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  Corona Updates Jaipur Market, Shopping Mall, Restaurant Will Open In Eight Districts Including Jaipur From Today Till 7 Pm; Night Curfew

राजस्थान में कोरोना का कहर:जयपुर सहित आठ जिलों में आज से शाम 7 बजे तक ही खुलेंगे बाजार, शॉपिंग माॅल, रेस्त्रां; ऑफिसों में काम करेगा 75 फीसदी स्टाॅफ

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
राजधानी जयपुर में आज शाम 7 बजे से बंद होंगे बाजार, रेस्त्रां, होटल और अन्य व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां। फोटो में परकोटे के बाजार का दृश्य
  • प्रदेश के गृह विभाग ने जारी की गई गाइडलाइन में दिए निर्देश
  • रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक आज से लागू होगा नाइट कर्फ्यू

राजस्थान में कोरोना संक्रमण से सर्वाधिक प्रभावित 8 जिला मुख्यालयों (जयपुर, जोधपुर, कोटा, बीकानेर, उदयपुर, अजमेर, अलवर एवं भीलवाड़ा) के नगरीय क्षेत्र में बाजार, रेस्टोरेंट, शॉपिंग मॉल एवं अन्य वाणिज्यिक संस्थान रात्रि 7 बजे तक ही खुले रहेंगे। इस संबंध में प्रदेश के गृह विभाग ने शनिवार आधी रात को नई गाइडलाइन जारी की। जिसमें यह निर्देश दिए।

गाइड लाइन में कहा गया है कि शाम 7 बजे तक व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां बंद होने से यहां मौजूद कर्मचारी रात 8 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू होने से पहले घर पहुंच सकेंगे। इस नाइट कर्फ्यू के दौरान विवाह समारोह में जाने वाले, दवाइयों सहित अति आवश्यक सेवाओं से संबंधित लोगों तथा बस, ट्रेन एवं हवाई जहाज में सफर करने वालों को आवागमन हेतु नाइट कर्फ्यू के दौरान छूट रहेगी।

अधिक संक्रमण वाले 8 जिलों में ऑफिसों में आएंगे 75 फीसदी कर्मचारी

नई गाइडलाइन में निर्देश दिए गए है कि कोरोना से सर्वाधिक प्रभावित प्रदेश के आठ जिलों (जयपुर, जोधपुर, कोटा, बीकानेर, उदयपुर, अजमेर, अलवर एवं भीलवाड़ा) में सभी राजकीय एवं निजी कार्यालयों एवं संस्थान जहां 100 से अधिक कर्मचारी कार्यरत हैं। वहां 75 प्रतिशत से अधिक कर्मचारी ड्यूटी पर उपस्थित नहीं होंगे। वहीं, 25 फीसदी कर्मचारी वर्क एट होम पर रहेंगे। इन संस्थानों एवं कार्यालयों में स्टाफ को रोटेशन के आधार पर बुलाया जाएगा।

कंटेनमेंट जोन में जहां ज्यादा केस मिले, वहां फिर से शुरु होगा घर घर सर्वे

प्रदेश के जिन कंटेनमेंट क्षेत्रों में पॉजिटिव रोगी अधिक मिले हैं वहां चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा घर-घर विशेष सर्वे करवाया जाएगा एवं सर्विलांस टीमों को एक्टिव किया जाएगा। साथ ही टेस्टिंग को भी बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा, जिससे कि शुरूआती दौर में संक्रमण की पहचान होकर समय पर उपचार किया जा सके।

