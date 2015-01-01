पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाड़ेबंदी में कोरोना की दस्तक:88 पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी और बैठकों में शामिल रहे दिलावर आए कोरोना पॉजिटिव, भाजपा में हड़कंप

जयपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिलावर गुरुवार को हुई बैठक में तीनों केंद्रीय मंत्री, नेता प्रतिपक्ष, उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष, वी. सतीश सहित कई नेताओं से संपर्क में आए थे

भाजपा विधायक और जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर के प्रभारी मदन दिलावर भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए हैं। दिलावर के पॉजिटिव आने के साथ ही भाजपा नेताओं में हड़कंप मच गया है। दिलावर गुरुवार को ही भाजपा मुख्यालय में चुनाव समिति की बैठक में शामिल हुए थे, यही नहीं ग्रेटर के 88 पार्षदों के साथ भी वो होटल में ही रह रहे थे। अब सवाल खड़ा हाे गया है कि दो दिन पहले जब उन्होंने कोरोना की जांच करवाई थी तो रिपोर्ट आने से पहले ही वो भाजपा मुख्यालय बैठक में क्यों आए ?

सवाल यह भी कि भाजपा नेताओं को उनके बुखार और तबियत खराब होने की सूचना थी, ​इसके बाद भी उन्हें बैठक में क्यों बुलाया गया? ग्रेटर के भाजपा पार्षदों को जिस होटल में ठहराया गया है, उसी होटल में दो दिन पहले उन्हें बुखार की शिकायत थी। मगर महापौर प्रत्याशी के चयन को लेकर गुरुवार को भाजपा मुख्यालय पर हुई बैठक में वो शामिल हुए। इस दौरान दिलावर से तबियत खराब होने के संबंध में प्रश्न भी पूछा गया था, लेकिन उन्होंने तबियत ठीक बताकर बात को टाल दिया। खुद नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया ने दिलावर के कोरोना पॉ​जिटिव होने की पुष्टि की है।

दिलावर गुरुवार को हुई बैठक में तीनों केंद्रीय मंत्री, नेता प्रतिपक्ष, उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष, वी. सतीश सहित कई नेताओं से संपर्क में आए थे। उनके पॉजिटिव आने की सूचना के बाद सभी सकते में आ गए। इनमें से ज्यादा पहले ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। गौरतलब है कि भाजपा प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री चंद्रशेखर पहले से क्वारेंटाइन हैं। वहीं प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया मेदांता अस्पताल में उपचार ले रहे हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक अब दिलावर के संपर्क में आए वरिष्ठ नेताओं और उनके निजी स्टाफ की जांच भी करवाई जा रही है।
होटल में पार्षदों का प्रशिक्षण शुरू
शहर के दो होटल में ठहराए गए भाजपा पार्षदों का प्रशिक्षण शुक्रवार को शुरू हुआ। वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने पार्षदों को पार्टी की रीति—नीति के बारे में बताया। इस दौरान पार्षदों का आपसी परिचय भी कराया गया।
बाड़े से बाहर निकले पार्षद, बढ़ाई सख्ती : बताया जा रहा है संगठन के निर्देश के बावजूद कुछ पार्षद बाड़ाबंदी से बाहर निकल गए। सामने आया कि कुछ खाने पीने के लिहाज से बाहर गये थे, लेकिन इस घटनाक्रम से वरिष्ठ नेताओं की बेचैनी बढ़ गई। इसके बाद और सख्ती कर दी गई। सूत्रों के अनुसार अब पार्षदों को कॉमन मोबाइल से ही बात करने और समूह में रहने के लिए कहा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें