कोरोनाकाल में दिखाया जज्बा:निगम चुनाव; काेटा नाॅर्थ में सर्वाधिक 65% जयपुर हेरिटेज में सबसे कम 58% मतदान

जयपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जोधपुर के नागोरी बेरा मेंे दो परिवारों के 6 लोग काेरोना पॉजिटिव थे, लेकिन जज्बा ऐसा कि सभी वोट देने आए।
  • 2014 के मुकाबले सिर्फ 2-4% कम
  • जाेधपुर नाॅर्थ में 62.64% वोटिंग

नगर निगम चुनाव के पहले चरण में जयपुर हेरिटेज, जोधपुर उत्तर और कोटा उत्तर निगमों में गुरुवार को मतदान हुआ। इनमें काेटा नाॅर्थ में रहा सबसे ज्यादा 65.12% और जयपुर हेरिटेज में सबसे कम 57.82% वोटिंग हुई। जबकि जाेधपुर नाॅर्थ में 62.64% मतदान हुआ। हालांकि, इस चुनाव की तुलना 2014 के नगर निगम चुनाव से की जाए ताे तीनाें शहर में दाे से 4% की कमी आई है। सबसे ज्यादा फर्क जयपुर में 4% तक दिख रहा है।

चुनाव विश्लेषक इसे रैंडम मान रहे हैं और कुल फर्क का अंदाजा दूसरे चरण 1 नवंबर के मतदान के बाद पता लगेगा। पिछले डेढ दशक में जयपुर शहर हमेशा काेटा शहर और जाेधपुर से पीछे रहा है। वर्ष 2014 में जयपुर में करीब 60 प्रतिशत वाेटिंग हुई तब काेटा में 67% और जाेधपुर शहर में 63 प्रतिशत वाेटिंग हुई थी।

इसी तरह वर्ष 2009 में जयपुर में 51.80 प्रतिशत वाेटिंग हुई थी तब जाेधपुर में 58.53 प्रतिशत वाेट पड़े थे। तब भी काेटा में 60.53 प्रतिशत वाेटिंग हुई थी। इसी तरह 2004 में जयपुर में महज 41.30 प्रतिशत वाेट पड़े थे, काेटा में 58.21% और जाेधपुर में 49.46 प्रतिशत वाेटिंग रही थी।

इन वोट-वीरों को सलाम, जोधपुर में दो परिवारों के छह लोग पॉजिटिव, फिर भी पीपीई किट पहनकर वोट डालने पहुंचे

लेकिन पंचायत चुनाव के मुकाबले 30% कम वोटिंग

  • तीनाें शहराें में 58.96 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है जबकि काेराेनाकाल में ग्राम पंचायत चुनाव में अलग -अलग चरणाें में 80 प्रतिशत से अधिक मतदान हुआ।
  • सितंबर से अक्टूबर के बीच हुए पंचायत चुनाव में पहले चरण में 83.50%, दूसरे में 84.67%, तीसरे में 83.59% और चाैथे में 82.36% मतदान हुआ।

अगले चरण में जयपुर ग्रेटर समेत 3 निगमों के लिए 1 काे मतदान

जयपुर ग्रेटर, जोधपुर दक्षिण और कोटा दक्षिण निगमों के लिए 1 नवंबर को वोटिंग होगी। नतीजे 3 नवंबर को अाएंगे।

