पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम:गीला-सूखा कचरा अलग करने के लिए निगम को नहीं मिल रही कंपनी, 10 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट कागजों में अटका

जयपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर से निकलने वाले कचरे का निस्तारण नहीं होने से स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में हर बार पिछड़ने का नगर निगम ग्रेटर व हेरिटेज के अधिकारी तोड़ नहीं निकाल पाए हैं। दरअसल कचरे के निस्तारण के लिए नगर निगम के अधिकारियों ने पीपीपी मॉडल पर दो करोड़ रुपए का प्रोजेक्ट शुरू करने के लिए फाइल तो चलाई, लेकिन कोई कंपनी गीला-सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग करके उसका निस्तारण करने के लिए तैयार नहीं हो रही है।

निगम के अधिकारी अब तक दो बार टेंडर मांग चुके हैं, लेकिन अभी तक किसी कंपनी ने आवेदन नहीं किया है। निगम द्वारा करीब 10 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से सेवापुरा स्थिति कचरा प्लांट पर ऑटोमेटिक मशीन लगानी थी। जिससे गीला-सूखा कचरा व अन्य कचरे को आसानी से अलग किया जा सकेगा। कचरे की छंटाई में जो प्लास्टिक, लोहा, कॉपर सहित अन्य तरह का वेस्ट निकलता, उसका फिर से री-यूज किया जाता। मशीन लगने के बाद करीब 6 घंटे में 300 टन कचरे का निस्तारण हो जाता।
इसलिए रैंकिंग नहीं सुधर रही
जयपुर शहर में डोर टु डोर कचरा संग्रहण की जिम्मेदारी बीवीजी कंपनी को दे रखी है। रोज 1400 टन कचरे का संग्रहण होता है। जिस कंपनी को कचरे निस्तारण की जिम्मेदारी दे रखी, उस कंपनी द्वारा 300 टन कचरे का ही निस्तारण किया जाता है। ज्यादातर कचरा गीला-सूखा मिक्स में ही एकत्रित किया जा रहा है। इसलिए जयपुर शहर की स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में रैंकिंग नहीं सुधर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें