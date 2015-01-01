पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पार्षदाें की बाड़ेबंदी:10 दिन बाद बाड़ेबंदी से पार्षदाें काे मिलेगी आजादी, बीजेपी कार्यालय में हाेगा डिप्टी मेयर का फैसला

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
बीजेपी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां
  • बाड़ेबंदी के दौरान परिजनों से भी नहीं मिल पा रहे पार्षद, फोन करने पर भी लगी हुई है रोक
  • कांग्रेस की नैतिक हार हुई, अब पंचायत चुनाव में हराएंगे : पूनियां

बीजेपी-कांग्रेस की जयपुर, जाेधपुर और काेटा शहर में हुई बाड़ेबंदी बुधवार काे खत्म हाे जाएगी। यह बाड़ेबंदी 10वें दिन खत्म हाेने जा रही है। डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव मतदान के साथ ये बाड़ेबंदी खत्म हाेने से पार्षद और उनके परिवार जन राहत की सांस ले सकेंगे।

बीजेपी जयपुर में हुई बाड़ेबंदी में पार्षद या उनके परिजनाें काे बेहद सख्ती के साथ रखा गया था और परिजनाें के मिलने - जुलने और फाेन पर बात करने तक पर राेक थी। जयपुर में बीजेपी के सह प्रभारी रामलाल शर्मा ने इस राेक काे अंजाम दिलाया था, इसकाे लेकर उनके साथ कई पार्षदाें की माथा- पच्ची तक हुई थी।

दावेदाराें से बात करने के बाद डिप्टी मेयर घाेषित करेगी बीजेपी

मेयर की लड़ाई पूरी हाेने के बाद अब बीजेपी उप महापाैर की लड़ाई में जुट गई है। डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव बुधवार काे हाेगा। माना जा रहा है कि बीजेपी उन जगहाें पर भी डिप्टी मेयर प्रत्याशी उतारने की तैयारी कर रही है, जहां पर उनका बहुमत नहीं है। जयपुर नगर निगमाें में डिप्टी मेयर का नाम बीजेपी कार्यालय में बुधवार सुबह तय हाेगा। जिस तरह से मेयर का चयन करते समय सभी प्रमुख दावेदाराें काे बुलाया था।

ठीक उसी तरह डिप्टी मेयर के दावेदार राखी राठाैड़, दिनेश शर्मा, पुनीत करनावट आदि काे बीजेपी कार्यालय बुलाकर सबकी सहमति से निर्णय लिया जाएगा। बीजेपी के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां इस बैठक में वर्चुअली जुडेंगे और संगठन के साथ विचार विमर्श में शामिल हाेंगे। वहीं वर्चुअली अन्य जगहाें पर डिप्टी मेयर का भी फैसला हाेगा।

कांग्रेस की नैतिक हार हुई, अब पंचायत चुनाव में हराएंगे : पूनियां
बीजेपी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां ने नगर निगम जयपुर ग्रेटर एवं जोधपुर दक्षिण के नवनिर्वाचित महापौरों को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए कहा कि परिसीमन से लेकर सत्ता की आड़ में ओछे हथकंडे अपनाकर भी कांग्रेस के सभी 6 निगम जीतने का दावा हवा हो गया। कांग्रेस जुगाड़ और जोड़-तोड़ की परम्परागत व्यवस्था से कुछ निगमों पर काबिज होने में कामयाब हो गई होगी, लेकिन जनता ने कुल मिलाकर कांग्रेस के खिलाफ जनादेश दिया है।

कांग्रेस सरकार की छाती पर राजधानी जयपुर के दोनों निगमों में 250 में से 141 वोट भाजपा को मिले हैं। यह कांग्रेस सरकार के पतन की शुरूआत हो गई है। जिसकी परिणति पंचायतीराज चुनाव में हो जाएगी। जनता ने गहलोत सरकार के कामकाज को नकार दिया है और यह राज्य में कांग्रेस की नैतिक हार है।

