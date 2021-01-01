पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसीबी का ट्रैप:एक आरपीएस के जिम्मे 3 आईपीएस और एक सीनियर आरपीएस के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार की जांच

जयपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: राजेन्द्र सिंह
  • एसीबी में पहली बार ऐसा, डीएसपी पुष्पेंद्र राठौड़ बोले-पद नहीं, सबूत महत्वपूर्ण हैं

एसीबी में एडिशनल एसपी पुष्पेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ की आजकल पुलिस मुख्यालय में हर अधिकारी के कमरे में चर्चा हाे रही है। हाे भी क्याें नही। इनकाे एसीबी डीजी ने तीन आईपीएस और एक सीनियर आरपीएस के खिलाफ दर्ज भ्रष्टाचार, रिश्वत मांगने के मामले की जांच जाे दे रखी है। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ जब तीन ऐसे आईपीएस जाे पुलिस मुख्यालय में पाेस्टेड है उनकी जांच एसीबी में एक ही अधिकारी काे दी गई है।

आईपीएस अधिकारियाें के भ्रष्टाचार का ताना बाना खाेलने का जिम्मा मिलने के बाद जब पुष्पेन्द्र सिंह से बात की गई ताे उन्हाेंने सिर्फ यही कहा: मेेरे लिए काम महत्वपूर्ण है। मैं जिस जगह पर पाेस्टेड हूं और जाे जिम्मा मिला है उसकाे बताैर एक जांच अधिकारी पूरी जिम्मेदारी से निर्वहन कर रहा हूं। ये काेई मायने नहीं रखता कि आराेपी काैन है। सबूताें के आधार पर अगर जरूरत हाेगी ताे जाे भी आरेापी हाेगा उसे पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया ही जाएगा।

किस आईपीएस अफसर पर क्या आरोप; लक्ष्मण गौड़ पर पांच लाख, मनीष अग्रवाल पर 38 लाख की रिश्वत लेने का आरोप है

आरपीएस पुष्पेन्द्र सिंह दाैसा में हाइवे बनाने वाली कंपनी के मालिक से दलाल नीरज मीणा के माध्यम से 38 लाख की मांग करने वाले एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल के भ्रष्टाचार की जांच कर रहे हैं। दलाल को जेल भेज दिया है। दूसरी जांच भरतपुर के तत्कालीन रेंज डीआईजी रहे लक्ष्मण गाैड़ की है। एसीबी ने गत वर्ष लक्ष्मण गाैड़ के दलाल प्रमाेद शर्मा काे भरतपुर के एक थाना प्रभारी से पांच लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए जयपुर में रंगे हाथ ट्रेप किया था।

प्रमाेद शर्मा ने रिश्वत तत्कालीन रेंज डीआईजी लक्ष्मण गाैड़ का थाना प्रभारी पर आशीर्वाद बनाए रखने की एवज में ली थी। एसीबी की जांच में सामने आया था कि दलाल प्रमाेद डीआईजी के आवास से थाना प्रभारियाें काे फाेन करता था। इस मामले में पहले जांच अधिकारी आरपीएस पृथ्वीराज रिटायर हाेने के बाद जनवरी के पहले सप्ताह में एसीबी डीजी बीएल साेनी ने जांच पुष्पेन्द्र सिंह काे दे दी। तीसरी जांच आदर्श क्रेडिट साेसायटी से जुड़े घपले की है।

जिसमें एसीबी ने एक मास्कमैन आईपीएस, सीनियर आरपीएस सत्यपाल मिढ्ढा के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर रखा है। इसी मामले के चलते सत्यपाल मिढ्ढा आरपीएस से आईपीएस की पदाेन्नति अटक गई थी। आदर्श क्रेडिट मामले में सत्यपाल मिढ्ढा पर आराेप है कि उन्हाेंने साेसायटी संचालक काे मामला रफा दफा करवाने के लिए एक व्यक्ति से मिलवाया। जिसे आईपीएस हाेना बताया। जिन्हाेंने मास्क लगा रखा है।

