  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  • Councilor Became An Auto Driver, Then Student Came To The City Government, 2 Volunteers Of Civil Defense Registered Victory

नगर निगम चुनाव:ऑटाे चालक बना पार्षद, ताे छात्रनेता भी आए शहर की सरकार में, सिविल डिफेंस के 2 वाॅलेंटियर ने दर्ज की जीत

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्रेटर निगम के वार्ड 104 से अरूण शर्मा पार्षद बने हैं

नगर निगम चुनावों के रिजल्ट आने के बाद काेई ऑटाे चालक से पार्षद बन गया है ताे काेई छात्र राजनीति से शहर की सरकार में आ गए हैं। कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव लडने वाले एक ऑटाे चालक पार्षद बन गए है। हैरिटेज नगर निगम के वार्ड नंबर 84 से नरेश नागर ने जीत दर्ज की है। नरेश ऑटाे चलाते हैं, जिन्हें कांग्रेस ने टिकट दिया था। इन्हें 3178 वाेट मिले हैं, निकट प्रतिद्वंदी काे 1763 वाेटाें से हराया है।

गलतागेट सूर्य नगर निवासी नरेश ने बताया की हम चार भाई हैं। जिनमें से तीन ऑटाे चालक और 1 चाय की हाेटल चलाता है। नरेश का कहना है कि एक स्कूल के बच्चाें काे लाने- जाने के लिए ऑटाे चलाता था। जितना समय मिलता, अपने एरिया के लाेगाें से कामकाज के जरिए जुडने की काेशिश करता था। ग्रेटर निगम के वार्ड 104 से अरूण शर्मा पार्षद बने हैं। इन्हें 2361 वाेट मिले हैं। सीताबाडी निवासी
अरूण ने 2019 में एबीवीपी के टिकट पर राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी के महासचिव पद का चुनाव लडा था। लेकिन चुनाव हार गए थे। इसके बाद बीजेपी के टिकट पर पार्षद का चुनाव जीते हैं।
सिविल डिफेंस के 2 वाॅलेंटियर ने दर्ज की जीत
हैरिटेज निगम वार्ड नंबर 8 से बीजेपी के उम्मीदवार राजेश महावर ने जीत दर्ज की है। राजेश सिविल डिफेंस टीम में वाॅलेंटियर हैं जिन्हें 3382 वाेट मिले हैं। वहीं वार्ड नंबर 44 से कांग्रेस की टिकट पर सुनीता शेखावत पार्षद बनी हैं। जिन्हें 3134 वाेट मिले हैं।

