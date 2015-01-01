पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहन से पहले ही दशानन का पुतला ले गई पुलिस:एसएचओ हाजिर होकर बताएं किस कानून में उठाया है दशानन का पुतला,जयपुर के प्रताप नगर इलाके में दशहरे पर रावण उठाने का मामला

जयपुरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
जयपुर। रावण के पुतले को जब्त करने के मामले में कोर्ट ने एसएचओ को हाजिर होने को कहा है।
(संजीव शर्मा)। सांगानेर कोर्ट ने प्रताप नगर इलाके में दशहरे पर दहन से पहले ही रावण के पुतले को पुलिस द्वारा उठाकर ले जाने के मामले में प्रताप नगर थाना एसएचओ को शुक्रवार को कोर्ट में हाजिर होने का निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही पूछा है कि उन्होंने रावण के पुतले को यदि जब्त नहीं किया है तो किस कानून में उठाया है।

कोर्ट ने यह निर्देश गुरूवार को प्रतापनगर केन्द्रीय विकास समिति की सुपुर्दगी अर्जी पर दिया। पुलिस ने कोर्ट में रिपोर्ट पेश कर कहा था कि उन्होंने कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की पालना में रावण के पुतले को थाने में सुरक्षा के लिए रखा था। पुलिस ने पुतला जब्त नहीं किया है और न ही किसी के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया है।

समिति ने पूछा 4-5 लोगों की मौजूदगी में कानून कैसे टूटा
दशहरे के दिन प्रताप नगर थाना इलाके में धारा 144 लगी हुई थी लेकिन फिर भी मौके पर 4-5 लोग मौजूद थे। पुलिस उनकी तलाश कर उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करेगी। इसके विरोध में समिति के अधिवक्ता विकास सोमानी ने कहा कि जब पुलिस खुद ही कह रही है कि वहां पर 4-5 लोग थे तो इतने से लोगों की मौजूदगी में कानून कैसे टूटा। पुलिस ने रावण जब्त नहीं किया है तो किस कानून में उठाया है। इस पर कोर्ट ने एसएचओ को तलब कर मामले में स्पष्टीकरण देने के लिए कहा।

