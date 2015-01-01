पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बजट घोषणाओं की समीक्षा:सीएस बोले-गांवों के मास्टर प्लान और भर्तियों पर फोकस किया जाए

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
मुख्य सचिव निरंजन कुमार आर्य

मुख्य सचिव निरंजन कुमार आर्य ने शुक्रवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए बजट घोषणाओं की प्रगति की विभागवार समीक्षा की। उन्होंने कहा कि बजट घोषणा के तुरन्त बाद कोरोना महामारी के कारण वित्तीय संसाधनों पर दबाव आया है, जिसमें अब लगातार सुधार आ रहा है। पूर्ण की जा चुकी बजट घोषणाओं के लिए विभागीय अधिकारियों की सराहना की तथा आगामी साढ़े चार माह में प्रगतिरत एवं शेष बजट घोषणाओं को तत्परता से पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने बजट घोषणाओं की प्रगति को सीएमआईएस पोर्टल पर अपडेट करने तथा विभागों को आपसी समन्वय रखते हुए कार्यों को गति देने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन बजट घोषणाओं में वित्त विभाग से बजट की आवश्यकता नहीं है, विभाग उन्हें शीघ्र पूरा करें। उन्होंने विभागों में कर्मचारी-अधिकारियों की भर्तियां शीघ्र करवाने के लिए राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन आयोग तथा राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड से समन्वय रखने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज विभाग को गांवों का मास्टर प्लान तैयार करवाने के निर्देश दिए।

प्रमुख शासन सचिव वित्त अखिल अरोड़ा ने कहा कि अभी तक जिन बजट घोषणाओं पर कार्य शुरू नही हुआ है उनकी फेजवार कार्य योजना बनाकर बजट के लिए पत्रावली भिजवाएं। आयोजना विभाग के सचिव नवीन जैन ने बताया कि कुल 739 बजट घोषणाओं में से 274 पूर्ण की जा चुकी है तथा 228 प्रगतिरत है एवं 160 टास्क इनिशिएट किए गए हैं।

इस दौरान ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव रोहित कुमार सिंह, प्रमुख शासन सचिव गृह अभय कुमार, प्रमुख शासन सचिव जनजाति क्षेत्रीय विकास विभाग शिखर अग्रवाल, प्रमुख शासन सचिव राजस्व आनंद कुमार, शासन सचिव सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता गायत्री राठौड, शासन सचिव कार्मिक हेमंत गैरा, आयुक्त सूचना एवं जन सम्पर्क महेन्द्र सोनी सहित विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों ने अपने-अपने विभाग की प्रगति से अवगत कराया।

