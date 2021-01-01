पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:दाे हाेमगार्ड मरणाेपरांत गृहरक्षा एवं वीरता पदक से सम्मानित होंगे

जयपुर2 दिन पहले
बाेर्डर हाेमगार्ड केवल सिंह एवं भवानी सिंंह काे केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने नागरिक सुरक्षा वीरता पदक से सम्मानित करने की घाेषणा की है। दाेनाें हाेमगार्ड ने अपनी ड्यूटी के दाैरान अवैध खनन माफियाओं पर अंकुश लगाते हुए अपने प्राण त्याग दिए थे। 24 साल बाद प्रदेश के हाेमगार्ड काे गृहरक्षा एवं नागरिक सुरक्षा वीरता पदक से सम्मानित किया गया है।

हाेमगार्ड डीजी यूआर साहू ने बताया कि बाेर्डर हाेमगार्ड केवल सिंह ने बलदेवगढ़ सरिस्का अलवर में ड्यूटी पर तैनाती के दाैरान अवैध खनन बजरी माफिया से संघर्ष करते हुए 26 जुलाई 2020 काे प्राणाें की आहुति दी थी। इसी तरह से भवानी सिंह दाैसा में जयपुर सर्किल पर अवैध बजरी खनन माफियाओं से संघर्ष करते हुए प्राण त्याग दिए थे। दाेनाें काे मरणाेपरांत गृहरक्षा एवं नागरिक सुरक्षा वीरता पदक से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही सराहनीय सेवा के लिए कंपनी कमांडर रविन्द्र सिंह चाैहान तथा प्लाटून कमांडर शशि शेखर शर्मा काे नागरिक सुरक्षा सराहनीय सेवा पदक से सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

