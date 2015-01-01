पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरस दूध:डेयरी ने लॉन्च किया कम फैट वाला सरस डबल टोंड दूध

जयपुर
  • 400 एमएल की पैकिंग की कीमत 10 रुपए

जयपुर डेयरी ने उपभोक्ताओं के लिए कम फैट वाला सरस डबल टोंड (स्मार्ट) दूध लॉन्च किया है। बिना फैट वाला लाइट सरस दूध भी अब उपभोक्ताओं को मिल सकेगा। सरस डबल टोंड दूध तो दिल के मरीजों और बुजुर्गों के लिए श्रेष्ठ और सबसे उपयुक्त है। मार्केटिंग मैनेजर ने बताया कि डबल टोंड दूध में 1.5 फैट और एसएनएफ (प्रोटीन एवं लक्टोस) 9 प्रतिशत सहित विटामिन से भरपूर है।

वहीं सरस लाइट दूध फैट रहित है। इस दूध में एसएनएफ 9 प्रतिशत सहित प्रोटीन विटामिन से भरपूर है। सरस लाइट दूध 400 एमएल की पैकिंग में 10 रुपए मिल सकेगा। वहीं डबल टोंड दूध आधा लीटर में उपभोक्ताओं 19 रुपए में तो एक लीटर में 38 रुपए में मिलेगा। टोंड दूध में 3 और गोल्ड में 6 प्रतिशत फैट होती है। दूध उपभोक्ताओं को नजदीकी सरस बूथ और पार्लर पर उपलब्ध होगा। फैट रहित दूध मोटापा और दिल के मरीज काम सहित अन्य लोग काम में ले सकते हैं।

  • गोल्ड दूध में फैट 6 फीसदी:, एक लीटर की कीमत 54 रुपए
  • टोंड दूध में फैट 3 फीसदी:, एक लीटर की कीमत 44 रुपए
  • डबल टोंड में फैट 1.5 फीसदी: एक लीटर कीमत कीमत 38 रुपए
  • सरस लाइट फैट रहित, 400 एमएल कीमत 10 रुपए
