पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना+कर्फ्यूृ:दिन में लड़खड़ाया टूरिज्म, अब नाइट टूरिज्म फिर से बंद

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जून में अनलॉक हुआ तो महीने दर महीने इजाफा, अब कोरोना के ‘पीक’ से टूरिज्म ‘ऑफ’ होने को
  • हाथी सवारी शुरू, पूनिया ने सीएम को धन्यवाद दिया

एक बार फिर कोरोना ने जैसे ही पलटी मार कहर बरपाना शुरू किया तो लडखडाता टूरिज्म फिर धराशायी हो रहा है। जून में जैसे ही शहर, प्रदेश के स्मारकों को फिर से खोला गया तो जैसे तैसे पर्यटकों के पांव पड़ना शुरू हुए। इसके बाद अक्टूबर और मध्य नवंबर तक लगातार इनकी संख्या में कुछ इजाफा होता दिख रहा था। अब प्रमुख शहरों में कर्फ्यू के हालात के चलते फिर से पर्यटकों के पांव जाम होने को है। इसकी शुरुआत रात्री पर्यटन से हो रही है।

पुरातत्व विभाग की ओर हालात जान आमेर महल सहित जिन जगहों पर रात्री पर्यटन था, वहां फिर से उनका प्रवेश बंद किया जा रहा है। जबकि पिछले दिनों ही इसके खोलने का फैसला हुआ था। पर्यटन-पुरातत्व विभाग के अफसरों के साथ ही ट्रेड से जुड़े लोगों के मुताबिक नाजुक इंडस्ट्री का पूरा पीक सीजन धराशायी होने को है।

लॉकडाउन के बाद से टूरिस्ट के हालात
लॉकडाउन के बाद से टूरिस्ट के हालात

हाथी सवारी शुरू, पूनिया ने सीएम को धन्यवाद दिया, विश्वेंद्र का ट्वीट- मंत्री रहते बात रखी थी

आमेर महल में हाथी सवारी फिर शुरू की जा रही है। सवारी शुरू होते ही ट्विटर पर आ गई। बीजेपी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया ने सवारी शुरू करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री को धन्यवाद दिया। क्योंकि इस संबंध में उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखा था। दरअसल हाथी गांव और सवारी का मामला उनके विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जुड़ा है।

दूसरी ओर पूर्व पर्यटन मंत्री विश्वेंद्र सिंह ने पूनिया के ट्वीट को री-ट्वीट करते हुए इस शुरुआत पर बधाई दी। साथ ही लिखा कि उन्होंने भी यही आग्रह टूरिज्म मिनिस्टर रहते हुए किया था। महल में हथिनियों की सवारी 18 मार्च से बंद हैं। जिन हथिनियों की परवरिश का आधार ही टूरिज्म की खातिर टूरिस्ट को उठाने का था, उन पर दोहरी मार पड़ रही थी।

एक तो बरसों बरस से उनके महल तक चढ़ाई का रुटीन खत्म हो गया है। इससे उनके स्वास्थ्य पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव जान पड़ रहे हैं, दूसरा- उनकी देखभाल करने वाले मालिक, महावत को ही जब दो पैसे नहीं मिलेंगे तो उनके दोनों ओर पालन-पोषण प्रभावित है।

पुरातत्व विभाग के निदेशक प्रकाश चंद शर्मा के सशर्त अनुमति के आदेश मुताबिक हाथी सवारी के दौरान महावत और पर्यटकों को मास्क अनिवार्य रहेगा। इसके साथ ही प्रत्येक राउंड के बाद हौदे को सैनेटाइजर किया जाएगा। साथ ही सवारी से पहले पर्यटक के हाथों को सैनेटाइज कर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग भी अनिवार्य रहेगी। शर्मा ने सवारी से जुड़ी व्यवस्थाओं की देखरेख और कोविड गाइड लाइन की पालना के लिए आमेर महल अधीक्षक को अधिकृत किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें