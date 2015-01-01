पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • DC, Furious After Getting Examined From Outside, Asked The Doctor How Much Salary Is Received? Why Do This With The Poor

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक्शन में संभागीय आयुक्त:प्राइवेट लैब से जांच करवाने पर भड़के डीसी, डॉक्टर से पूछा कितनी तनख्वा मिलती है? ऐसा क्यों करते हो गरीबों के साथ

जयपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दौसा जिला अस्पताल में मरीज की फरियाद सुनते संभागीय आयुक्त।

जयपुर संभागीय आयुक्त (डीसी) के निर्देश पर आज बनाई टीमों ने संभाग के विभिन्न जिलों में बने सरकारी अस्पतालों, पटवार भवनों, आरटीओ कार्यालयों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। जहां उन्होने व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया और खामियां दिखने पर जिम्मेदारों को लताड़ लगाई। खुद संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा दौसा जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे और वहां निजी लैब से जांच करवाने के मामले में अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों को फटकार लगाई।

निरीक्षण के दौरान जब वे अस्पताल पहुंचे तो उन्होने एक वृद्ध मरीज की जांच पर्चियों को देखा तो दंग रह गए। इस पर उन्होने मौके पर ही डॉक्टर से पूछा कि इतनी महंगी जांचे बाहर निजी लैब से करवाने की क्या आवश्यकता पड़ गई। उनका इशारा साफ था कि आखिर कमीशन के कारण ऐसा क्यों कर रहे हो? उन्होने डॉक्टरों से पूछा आखिर तुम्हे कितनी तनख्वा मिलती हैं? डॉक्टर ने जवाब दिया डेढ़ लाख, तो वे बोले फिर इन गरीबों के साथ क्यों ऐसा करते हो? क्या जरूरत है इन जांचों की? उन्होने डॉक्टर से खुद बोला कि क्या हमें नहीं पता बाहर से इलाज का क्या मतलब होता है? उन्होने चेतावनी दी कि ये सब झमेला बंद कर दें वरना एक्शन होगा तो ठीक नहीं रहेगा। इतना ही नहीं उन्होने ओपीडी समय में चैम्बर खाली होने पर भी खासे नाराज हुए।

आपको बता दें कि समित शर्मा खुद पेशे से डॉक्टर रहे हैं और उन्ही की योजना पर गहलोत सरकार ने साल 2012 में देश की सबसे प्रमुख योजना मुख्यमंत्री नि:शुल्क दवा और जांच योजना शुरू की थी।

दौसा अस्पताल के बाहर डॉक्टर्स को फटकार लगाते संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा।
दौसा अस्पताल के बाहर डॉक्टर्स को फटकार लगाते संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा।

डॉक्टरों से कहा अस्पताल के संसाधनों से भी हो सकता है इलाज
समित शर्मा ने मरीजों और डॉक्टरों से बात करने के बाद डॉक्टरों को सख्त हिदायद दी कि अस्पताल में जो संसाधन उपलब्ध है उससे मरीज का इलाज हो सकता हैं। सरकार की ओर से पर्याप्त दवाईयां, उपकरण और जांच की मशीनें अस्पतालों में उपलब्ध करवा रखी हैं।

कलेक्टर, एसडीएम, एडीएम की टीमों ने भी किया दौरा
संभागीय आयुक्त के अलावा जयपुर जिला कलेक्टर अतर सिंह नेहरा ने जयपुर के बगरू क्षेत्र आज सुबह दौरा किया। जहां उन्होने सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, पॉवर हाउस, राजकीय बालिका स्कूल, जलदाय विभाग कार्यालयों की व्यवस्थाएं देखी। कलेक्टर नेहरा ने निरीक्षण के दौरान रिकॉर्ड के रखरखाव व कार्यालय परिसर की स्वच्छता पर दिया जोर दिया। इसी तरह संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देश पर SDM अभिषेक सुराना जयपुर के चौंमू कस्बे के सरकारी अस्पताल में पहुंचे, जहां उन्होने महिला प्रसूति वार्ड का निरीक्षण किया। यहां उन्होने अस्पताल प्रभारी को साफ-सफाई को बेहतर करने के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें