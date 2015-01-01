पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:डेड वायरस ले आए डॉक्टर अपने बचाव में, जबकि आज तक किसी जनरल में इसका जिक्र तक नहीं

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
डॉक्टर्स ने रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि इन मरीजों में डेड वायरस था, ये पहले पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हो चुके
  • पॉलिसी है- पोस्ट कोविड आईसीयू में कोरोना पॉजिटिव भर्ती नहीं रहेंगे, एसएमएस ने कर दिखाया!

एसएमएस के पोस्ट कोविड आईसीयू में भर्ती कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीज सोमवार को भी आईसीयू में भर्ती रखे गए। खुद को बचाने के लिए मेडिसन विभाग के डॉक्टर्स ने जिस “डेड वायरस” का सहारा लिया है। कोरोना के इस डेड वायरस का जिक्र अब तक चिकित्सा क्षेत्र के किसी भी मेडिकल डिक्शनरी, जनरल में नहीं है। इसके बावजूद कोरोना में वाहवाही लूटने वाले डॉक्टर्स की आई हुई एप्रोच के प्रति इतनी दिल्लगी रही कि “गली” निकालते हुए अन्य मरीजों की जान को खतरे में डाल दिया गया है।

मामले में स्वास्थ विभाग के सेक्रेट्री ने भी एसएमएस प्रशासन से जबाव मांगा है। मालूम हो कि दैनिक भास्कर ने 9 नवम्बर को ही एसएमएस के पोस्ट कोविड आईसीयू में एप्रोच लगाकर 2 कोविड मरीज मरीज पांच दिन से भर्ती, यहां भर्ती 13 मरीज गंभीर हालत में, ये पॉजिटिव हुए तो बचाना मुश्किल शीर्षक से मामले को खुलासा किया था कि किस तरह दो जनों की वजह से लोगों की जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है।

मामले में मेडिसिन विभाग के डॉक्टर्स ने रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि इन मरीजों में डेड वायरस था। ये पहले पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हो चुके और 10 दिन बाद यदि कोई व्यक्ति निगेटिव से पॉजिटिव आता है तो उससे खतरा नहीं होता। खुद को बचाने और एप्रोच लगाने वालों की बात रखने के लिए दी गई रिपोर्ट को खुद डॉक्टर्स ही खारिज कर रहे हैं। माइक्रोबायोलॉजी और मेडिसिन विभाग के ही डाक्टर्स का मानना है कि ऐसा कोई पैमाना नहीं है कि किसी व्यक्ति में डेड वायरस का पता लगाया जा सके। ऐसे में मेडिसिन विभाग की ओर से दी गई रिपोर्ट तो खुद डॉक्टर्स खंडन कर रहे हैं।

एसएमएस अधीक्षक के पास कोई जवाब नहीं, ना कार्रवाई कर सके
पूरे मामले में अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. राजेश शर्मा बेबस दिखाई दिए। अस्पताल अधीक्षक होने के बावजूद वे मामले में ना तो ठोस निर्णय ले सके और ना ही कोई कार्रवाई के। वे पूरे दिन मेडिसिन विभाग के डॉक्टर्स से पूछताछ करते रहे और रिपोर्ट बनाने के लिए कहते रहे। अन्तत: करीब चार बजे मेडिसिन विभाग के डॉक्टर्स ने डेड वायरस फार्मूले सम्बन्धी रिपोर्ट उन्हें सौंप दी। अधीक्षक इस बात का भी जबाव नहीं दे सके कि आखिर जब पोस्ट कोविड आईसीयू में पॉजिटिव मरीज भर्ती नहीं करने की पॉलिसी है तो ये पेशेंट क्यों किए गए।

जिन्होंने भर्ती किया, उनके पास इन सवालों का जवाब नहीं

पॉलिसी बनाई है कि पोस्ट कोविड आईसीयू में कोई भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव भर्ती नहीं होगा... तो इन दाेनों मरीजों को पॉजिटिव होने के बावजूद भर्ती क्यों किया भर्ती करने वाले डॉक्टरों का तर्क- डेड वायरस है, इसलिए इन दोनों मरीजों से पहले क्या कभी किसी मरीज में डेड वायरस का पता नहीं चला?

कोई जवाब नहीं...

अब तक आईसीयू से 17 ऐसे मरीजों को रैफर किया जिनकी हालत गंभीर थी, लेकिन वे कोविड पॉजिटिव थे। क्या तब डेड वायरस फार्मूला नहीं मिला था? निरुत्तर... किन दवाओं से डेड वायरस पता चला? पहले पता क्यों नहीं चला? जवाब- रिपोर्ट सौंप दी है... भर्ती मरीजों और स्टाफ को परेशानी हुई तो उसका जिम्मेदार कौन होगा? जवाब- आईसीयू दो भागों में बंटा है, कोई दिक्कत नहीं। आखिर कैसे पता चला, इन दोनों मरीजों में डेड है वायरस? वही उत्तर... रिपोर्ट सौंप दी है...

