फीस विवाद:निजी स्कूल फीस वसूली केस में बहस पूरी, हाईकोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अभिभावक; जब क्लास पूरी नहीं चली व कोर्स नहीं हुआ तो पूरी फीस की वसूली क्यों?

कोरोनाकाल में 2020-21 की निजी स्कूलों के फीस विवाद में बुधवार को हाईकोर्ट में राज्य सरकार, निजी स्कूल संचालक व अभिभावकों की बहस पूरी हो गई। अदालत ने मामले में फैसला सुरक्षित रखा है। सीजे इन्द्रजीत महान्ति व जस्टिस एसके शर्मा की खंडपीठ ने यह अंतरिम निर्देश राज्य सरकार सहित अन्य की अपील पर दिया।

अभिभावकों के अधिवक्ता सुनील समदड़िया सहित अन्य ने कहा- कोरोना काल के दौरान ना तो पूरी क्लास चली हैं और न ही स्कूलों ने पूरा कोर्स ही कराया है। मनमर्जी से पढ़ाई करवाई है और टीचर्स को भी पूरा वेतन नहीं दिया है। अभिभावकों के आर्थिक हालात सही नहीं है इसलिए 30 फीसदी फीस ही ली जाए।

स्कूल संचालकों के वकील कमलाकर शर्मा ने कहा- सरकार ने फीस एक्ट 2016 के तहत फीस तय करने की जिम्मेदारी फीस कमेटी को दी है, खुद फीस तय नहीं कर सकती। महामारी व आपदा प्रबंधन एक्ट के तहत सरकार फीस तय नहीं करे। भारतीय विद्याभवन स्कूल के अधिवक्ता प्रतीक कासलीवाल ने कहा- देश के 8 हाईकोर्ट ने 100 फीसदी ट्यूशन फीस लेने की बात कही है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने स्टे नहीं दिया है। फीस सरकार तय नहीं कर सकती।

सरकार ने कहा- महामारी एक्ट व आपदा प्रबंधन एक्ट के तहत सरकार को कोरोना काल में फीस तय करने का अधिकार है और अदालत के आदेश पर ही उन्होंने फीस तय की है। अदालत ने सभी पक्षों की बहस पूरी होने के बाद मामले में फैसला सुरक्षित रखते हुए बाद में देना तय किया।

स्कूल बंद, फीस पर 3 पक्षों के 3 तर्क

स्कूल संचालक; राज्य सरकार को निजी स्कूलों की फीस तय करने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है। दखल ना दे।

राज्य सरकार; महामारी एक्ट में सरकार को फीस तय करने का अधिकार। कोर्ट के आदेश पर ही फीस तय की है।

