नए बजट की तैयारी शुरू:दोगुनी रफ्तार से बढ़ रहा कर्जा, सरकार के राजस्व में भारी गिरावट

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सरकार को अपने रूटीन खर्च चलाने के लिए भी बाजार से कर्ज लेना पड़ रहा है
  • इस वित्त वर्ष में सरकार अब तक 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कर्ज ले चुकी है
  • सरकार के राजस्व अर्जन में पिछले साल के मुकाबले ही करीब 10% की गिरावट है

कोरोना संक्रमण के संकट से जूझ रही राज्य सरकार अब आने वाले वित्त वर्ष के बजट की तैयारियों में जुट गई है। इसके लिए बजट फाइनलाइजेशन कमेटियों की बैठकें हो रही हैं, जिसमें विभागों को अपने खर्चों में कटौती करने के लिए कहा गया है। आने वाले बजट में सरकार की सबसे बड़ी चुनौती कर्ज की मार से बचना होगा।

पिछले वित्त वर्ष के मुकाबले इस साल सरकार के कर्ज की रफ्तार दोगुनी हो गई है। मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष में लंबे समय तक चले लॉक डाउन की वजह से सरकार के राजस्व में भारी गिरावट आई है। इसके चलते सरकार को अपने रूटीन खर्च चलाने के लिए भी बाजार से कर्ज लेना पड़ रहा है।

अब तक सरकार 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कर्ज ले चुकी है और वित्त वर्ष खत्म होने में अभी चार महीने बाकी हैं। सरकार के राजस्व अर्जन में पिछले साल के मुकाबले ही करीब 10% की गिरावट है। सेल्स टैक्स, स्टॉम्प व एक्साइज सहित सभी सेक्टरों में राजस्व की हानि देखने को मिली है।

सरकार ले चुकी 33 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा का कर्जा
पिछले वित्त वर्ष में सितंबर तक सरकार का राजस्व करीब 67 हजार करोड़ रुपए था, जबकि इस साल अभी तक 55 हजार करोड़ रुपए की आमदनी ही हुई है। पिछले साल के मुकाबले सरकार को इस अवधि में करीब दोगुना कर्ज बाजार से लेना पड़ा है। इस वित्त वर्ष में सरकार अब तक 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कर्ज ले चुकी है।

