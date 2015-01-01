पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:होटल-पर्यटन को राहत देने को जल्द फैसले होंगे: आर्य

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
मुख्य सचिव ने निरंजन आर्य कहा कि पर्यटन हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था का एक महत्त्वपूर्ण घटक है और कोरोना महामारी के कारण राज्य के पर्यटन उद्योग पर आए संकट के समाधान के लिए राज्य सरकार की ओर से गंभीर प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। टूर ऑपरेटर्स और होटल उद्यमियों को कोरोना के कारण जिन वित्तीय हालातों का सामना करना पड़ा है, उन्हें राहत देने के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा संवेदनशीलता से विचार कर शीघ्र फैसले लिए जाएंगे।

मुख्य सचिव ने शनिवार को राजस्थान एसोसिएशन ऑफ टूर ऑपरेटर्स तथा होटल एसोसिएशन ऑफ राजस्थान के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ हुई बैठक के दौरान यह बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि नई पर्यटन नीति में पहले से ही इस तरह की व्यवस्थाएं की गई हैं, जिनसे राज्य में पर्यटन को नई ऊंचाइयां मिलें। बैठक के दौरान एसोसिएशन ऑफ टूर ऑपरेटर्स तथा होटल एसोसिएशन के प्रतिनिधियों ने कोरोना काल में बिजनेस नहीं होने के कारण राज्य सरकार से विभिन्न प्रकार के करों में रियायत के लिए मांग की।

उन्होंने हेरिटेज होटलों के एक भाग को स्वतंत्र रूप से रेस्टोरेन्ट के रूप में संचालित करने पर इन्हें भी हेरिटेज प्रमाणपत्र देने तथा हेरिटेज होटल पॉलिसी की तहत ही बार लाइसेंस देने के लिए भी आग्रह किया। आर्य ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा नई आबकारी नीति तैयार की जा रही है, जिसमें इस तरह के प्रावधानों को शामिल करने पर विचार किया जाएगा। प्रदेश में माइक टूरिज्म (मीटिंग, इनसेन्टिव्स, कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग और एग्जीबिशन) को प्रमोट करने के लिए भी सरकार द्वारा प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। टूरिज्म बोर्ड बनाने की मांग पर इस संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री से चर्चा का आश्वासन दिया।

