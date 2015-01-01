पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड मरीजों से भरे अस्पताल:दिल्ली ने राजस्थान से 150 आइसोलेशन कोच लिए, जयपुर में 116 कोच ‘बेकार’

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • राजस्थान में तैयार किए गए थे 266 आइसोलेशन कोच; पर एक भी कोच मरीजों के काम नहीं आया

(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी). रेलवे द्वारा देशभर में ढाई हजार से भी अधिक आइसोलेशन कोच तैयार किए गए हैं। इसमें 266 कोच उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे (राजस्थान का 90 फीसदी क्षेत्रफल) के जयपुर, जोधपुर, अजमेर और बीकानेर मंडलों में बनाए गए थे। इसमें से 150 कोच दिल्ली मंडल को भेज दिए गए थे।

बाकी के 116 कोच अभी भी उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे के अलग-अलग स्टेशनों पर खड़े धूल फांक रहे हैं। वहीं जोनल रेलवे के ऑपरेटिंग विभाग को इस बात का भी पता नहीं है कि जो 150 कोच दिल्ली भेजे गए थे, वो कहां हैं ? अगर इन कोचों को ट्रेनें चलाने में काम में लिया जाए। तो यात्रियों को सुविधा होगी और रेलवे को भी राजस्व मिलेगा।

उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा 266 कोच को आइसोलेशन कोच में परिवर्तित किया गया था। अजमेर 85, जयपुर 48, जोधपुर 83 और बीकानेर में 50 कोच बनाए गए थे। लेकिन इनमें से अभी भी 42 अजमेर 26 बीकानेर, 21 जयपुर और 30 जोधपुर में खड़े धूल फांक रहे हैं।

कोच गाइडलाइन के अनुसार नहीं : एसएमएस प्रशासन

जयपुर में लगातार कोरोना के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। जिससे अस्पतालों में बेड और वेंटिलेटर की भारी कमी आ रही है। लेकिन जरुरत पड़ने पर भी इन कोचों को कोरोना मरीजों के लिए उपयोग में नहीं लिया जा सकता है। जयपुर में बनकर तैयार खड़े हैं।

रेलवे के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों आइसोलेशन कोच का राज्य सरकार के चिकित्सा विभाग और एसएमएस अस्पताल के अधिकारियों द्वारा निरीक्षण किया गया था। जिसमें उन्होंने कोच में ड्रेनेज सिस्टम, मैनपॉवर, प्लेसमेंट जैसे कई मुद्दों पर असहमति जताई थी। ऐसे में उन्होंने कोच को उपयोग में लेने से मना कर दिया था। गौरतलब है कि रेलवे प्रशासन द्वारा भी अब तक कोच में किए जा रहे इलाज की कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं दी है।

एक कोच में 20 मरीज ले सकते हैं इलाज, हर कोच में ऑक्सीजन
रेलवे द्वारा कुल 266 आइसोलेशन कोच तैयार किए गए हैं। इनमें एक कोच में अधिकतम 20 कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज किया जा सकता है। प्रत्येक कोच में ऑक्सीजन आदि के लिए प्रावधान किया गया है। प्रत्येक केबिन में से दो मिडिल बर्थ हटा दी गई हैं और पर्दे लगा दिए गए हैं।

जरूरत पड़ने पर ट्रेन में ही काम आएंगे

रेलवे के महाप्रबंधक आनंद प्रकाश ने भास्कर को बताया कि रेलवे द्वारा कुल 266 कोच में से 150 कोच केंद्र सरकार की मांग पर दिल्ली भेज दिए गए हैं। अभी 116 कोच यहीं खड़े हुए हैं। अगर राज्य सरकार या केंद्र सरकार और कोच की मांग करती है, तो उन्हें इन्हें सौंप दिया जाएगा। अन्यथा जरूरत पड़ने पर इन्हें दोबारा ट्रेन चलाने के काम में लिया जाएगा।

