विरोध:हत्या के आरोपियों को पकड़ने की मांग, शव रखकर किया प्रदर्शन

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
इस दौरान मौके पर पहुंचे चाकसू विधायक वेद प्रकाश सोलंकी व पुलिस अधिकारियों ने समझाइश करके करीब दो घंटे में जाम खुलवाया
  • लेन-देने के विवाद में हत्या का मामला, रिंग राेड 2 घंटे तक जाम

आपसी लेन-देन के चलते बुधवार को मुहाना इलाके में घर बुलाकर एक व्यक्ति की हत्या करने के मामले में गुरुवार को परिजनों ने पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद शिवदासपुरा इलाके में रिंग रोड पर शव रखकर प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान मौके पर पहुंचे चाकसू विधायक वेद प्रकाश सोलंकी व पुलिस अधिकारियों ने समझाइश करके करीब दो घंटे में जाम खुलवाया।

गौरतलब है कि बुधवार को मुहाना इलाके में आनंद विहार विस्तार निवासी रमेश मीणा ने आपसी लेन-देन के चलते परिचित शिवदासपुरा स्थित जयसिंहपुरा निवासी कृष्ण गाडोतिया को घर बुलाकर हत्या कर दी। वारदात के बाद आरोपी रमेश ने थाने पहुंचकर हत्या करने की बात कबूल कर ली। आरोपी द्वारा सूचना मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाकर देर रात आरोपी रमेश मीणा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

एसीपी संजीव चौधरी ने बताया कि हत्या के मामले में रमेश के अलावा उसकी पत्नी सुमन लता व भाई रामावतार की भूमिका संदिग्ध है। वारदात के बाद से दोनों घर से फरार चल रहे है, जिन्हें पकड़ने के लिए तलाश की जा रही है। पुलिस ने मृतक के भाई महेन्द्र की तरफ से हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज करके मामले की जांच शुरु की। थानाधिकारी हीरालाल सैनी ने बताया कि आरोपी को गुरुवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से पांच दिन के लिए पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया।

दोनों पक्षों ने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ करवा रखे हैं मुकदमें
प्राथमिक जांच में सामने आया कि मृतक और आरोपी एक ही गांव के रहने वाले है। दोनों के बीच पैसे के लेन-देन को लेकर लंबे समय से विवाद चल रहा था। दोनों पक्षों ने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ अलग-अलग पुलिस थानों के मुकदमे दर्ज करवा रखे है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। मृतक के भाई महेन्द्र ने बताया कि पुलिस पुराने प्रकरणों को रिओपन करके जांच करे और हत्या के मामले में शामिल अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तार करें।

हत्या के बाद मृतक के पैसों से महंगे मोबाइल खरीदना चाहते थे आरोपी

सांगानेर : हत्या कर लाश को कट्‌टे में डालकर फेंक दिया था

सांगानेर सदर थाना इलाके में व्यक्ति की हत्या करने के बाद लाश कट्टे में डालकर फेंकने वाले आरोपी मृतक के पैसों से महंगे स्मार्ट फोन खरीदना चाहते थे। पुलिस रिमांड पर पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने यह खुलासा किया है। एसएचओ हरिपाल सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक घनश्याम वैष्णव का मोबाइल तीनो आरोपी लेकर मोबाइल की दुकान पर गए थे।

वे तीन महंगे मोबाइल खरीदना चाहते थे और पेयमेंट घनश्याम के मोबाइल में पेयमेंट एप से करते। जिसमें 1.91 लाख रुपये थे। लेकिन मोबाइल की दुकान में सीसीटीवी लगे हुए थे, जिन्हें देखकर आरोपी फंसने के डर से चले गए। पुलिस ने मृतक घनश्याम का मोबाइल भी आरोपियों से बरामद कर लिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी तेजसिंह गुर्जर, असलम खान और अभिषेक उर्फ गोलू को कोर्ट में पेश कर 2 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है।

