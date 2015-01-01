पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरटीओ:लाइसेंस बनवाने की डिमांड बढ़ी, अवकाश के दिन भी खुलेगा जगतपुरा आरटीओ

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
लोगों के नये लाइसेंस बनवाने की बढ़ती डिमांड को देखते हुए आरटीओ का जगतपुरा आफिस अवकाश के दिन भी खुलेगा। ताकि लंबित पड़े लाइसेंस के प्रकरणों का निपटारा हो सके और बढ़ती डिमांड पूरी की जा सके। वाहन चलाने के लिए अपना लाइसेंस लेने का इंतजार कर रहे लोगों के लिए राहत की खबर है।

प्रादेशिक परिवहन अधिकारी जयपुर ने एक आदेश जारी कर नवंबर और दिसंबर में जगतपुरा स्थित अतिरिक्त प्रादेशिक परिवहन कार्यालय (एआरटीओ) को छुट्टी के दिन यानी शनिवार को भी खोलने का फैसला किया है।

प्रादेशिक परिवहन अधिकारी राजेन्द्र कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि शनिवार को केवल स्थायी लाइसेंस शाखा से जुड़े कार्मिकों को ही कार्यालय पर उपस्थित रहने के आदेश जारी किए है। ताकि आमजन के लाइसेंस संबंधी कार्य जो लंबित पड़े है उनका ज्यादा से ज्यादा निस्तारण हो सके।

