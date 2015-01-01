पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खनन माफिया:अवैध खनन राेकने के लिए बजरी वाहनाें का समय निर्धारित करने की तैयारी में खान विभाग

जयपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह 6 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक का समय निर्धारित करने पर मंथन

अवैध बजरी खनन की राेकथाम के लिए खान विभाग बजरी से भरे ट्रकाें की वजन तुलाई और ई रवन्ना काटने के लिए समय निर्धारित कर सकता है। सुबह छह बजे से रात आठ बजे तक समय निर्धारण पर विभागीय स्तर पर विचार किया जा रहा है। इस संबंध में किसी भी समय निर्णय लिया जा सकता है।

दूसरे विभागाें के सहयाेग से खान विभाग नागाैर में रियांबड़ी क्षेत्र में इस तरह की व्यवस्था पर काम हाे रहा है। इसी काे नजीर मानते हुए विभाग ये निर्णय ले सकता है। रियांबडी क्षेत्र में कांटाें का कॉमर्शियल रूप से लैंडयूज चेंज करने व विभागों से रजिस्ट्रेशन काे लेकर भी नाेटिस दिए गए है।

सरकार की मंशा : रात मेंं रोक से अवैध खनन में आएगी कमी

अधिकांश नदियाें के पास रात के समय बजरी खाेदी जा रही है और ट्रांसपाेर्टेशन हाे रहा है। ऐसे में समय निर्धारण के पीछे माना जा रहा है कि रात के समय अवैध तरीके से बजरी खाेदने के काम में कमी आएगी और अवैध बजरी खनन पर अंकुश लगेगा। गाैरतलब है कि प्रदेश में अवैध बजरी खनन एक बड़ा मुद्दा बना हुआ है। राज्य सरकार अवैध बजरी खनन की बात स्वीकारते हुए अभियान चला चुकी है। वहीं सुप्रीम काेर्ट की एक कमेटी अवैध बजरी खनन काे देखने के लिए प्रदेश में तीन दिन का दाैरा कर चुकी है।

सबकी सहमति व विभागाें के सहयाेग से व्यवस्था परिवर्तन
रियांबड़ी के एसडीएम सुरेश.के.एम का कहना है कि समय निर्धारण से अवैध बजरी खनन काे राेकने की दिशा में काम किया गया है। इसके अलावा वजन नापने वाले कांटाें के लैंडयूज व विभागीय रजिस्ट्रेशन काे लेकर नाेटिस जारी किए गए है। अधिकांश ये सामने आया है कि रात के समय बजरी खनन व ट्रांसपाेर्टेशन हाे रहा था। इसी की राेकथाम के लिए इस तरह की वर्किंग कराई जा रही है। उम्मीद है कि इससे हालाताें में सुधार हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें