कार्रवाई:बैंक के आधे-अधूरे दस्तावेजों के कारण अटकी जिला प्रशासन की विभागीय जांच

जयपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • जयपुर-सीकर व दौसा हाईवे पर भूमि अवाप्ति के मुआवजे में घपले

जयपुर- सीकर व दौसा हाईवे पर भूमि अवाप्ति के मुआवजे में हुए करीब चार कराेड़ रुपए के घपले की जिला प्रशासन की विभागीय जांच बैंक से आधे अधूरे मिले दस्तावेजों के कारण अटक गई। काेटक महेंद्रा बैंक के अधिकारियों ने जिला प्रशासन काे डेढ़ माह के बाद भी दस्तावेज उपलब्ध नहीं करवाए है।

जिला प्रशासन की जांच कमेटी अब तक यह जानकारी भी नहीं जुटा पाई कि मुआवजा राशि का फर्जी तरीके से किन लाेगाें के बैंक खातों में ट्रांसफर किया गया था। प्रशासनिक जांच अधूरी हाेने से बनीपार्क थाना पुलिस काे भी जिला प्रशासन की ओर से मामले से जुडे दस्तावेज नहीं दिए गए । बनीपार्क थाने में 17 दिसंबर 2020 काे एडीएम तृतीय राजेंद्र कविया की ओर से मामले की रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई थी।

प्रशासन से दस्तावेज मिले ताे पुलिस जांच शुरू हाे
जिला प्रशासन की ओर से दस्तावेज नहीं मिलने के कारण पुलिस रिपोर्ट दर्ज हाेने के डेढ़ माह बाद भी जांच शुरू नहीं कर पाई। बनीपार्क थाने में मामले की जांच कर रहे सब इंस्पेक्टर नरेंद्र सिंह शेखावत का कहना है कि जिला प्रशासन व काेटक महेंद्र बैंक काे नोटिस भेजकर असली चेकों के नंबर, कितनी राशि कब-कब की डाली गई, किन-किन बैंकों के खातों में राशि ट्रांसफर की गई, असली व नकली खाताधारकों के नाम-पते, नकली चेक जिनसे फर्जी ट्रांसफर किया गया है उनकी प्रतियां मांगी गई है। सब इंस्पेक्टर शेखावत ने बताया कि पुलिस काे बैंक ने अब तक काेई मुख्य दस्तावेज नहीं दिए है। जाे दस्तावेज दिए है उनसे जांच आगे बढ़ नहीं पाई।
तीन बार नोटिस दे चुके बैंक काे फिर भी दस्तावेज में देरी

उधर, मामले की विभागीय प्रशासनिक जांच कर रहे एडीएम प्रथम इकबाल खान का कहना है कि बैंक काे मामले में डेढ़ माह में दस्तावेज जल्दी देने के लिए तीन बार नोटिस दिया जा चुका है। दस्तावेज मिलने में देरी हाेने पर बैंक मैनेजर काे मंगलवार काे कलेक्ट्रेट बुलाकर भी जल्दी से जल्दी दस्तावेज मंगाने काे पाबंद किया है।

एडीएम ने बताया कि मामला पुराना हाेने के कारण विश्वकर्मा स्थित स्थानीय शाखा में दस्तावेज नहीं मिल पा रहे है , बैंक के हैड ऑफिस मुंबई व दिल्ली से चेक क्लियरेंस के दस्तावेज मंगवाए जा रहे है। इसी के चलते जिला प्रशासन की जांच भी आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई है। कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह नेहरा ने एडीएम प्रथम इकबाल खान के निर्देशन में आठ सदस्यों की टीम काे प्रशासनिक जांच सौंपी थी।

