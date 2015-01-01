पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Despite Spending Electricity Connections, Transformers And Systems Hands on To Industrialists, Farmers Have To Wait A Month

डिस्काॅम्स का दोहरा रवैया:उद्योगपतियों को हाथों-हाथ बिजली कनेक्शन, ट्रांसफार्मर और सिस्टम का खर्चा देने के बावजूद किसानों को करना पड़ रहा एक महीने इंतजार

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फव्वारा सिस्टम योजना में डिमांड नोटिस जमा कराने के बावजूद बिजली का इंतजार
  • नवंबर में होनी है रबी फसलों की बुआई, जनवरी तक विद्युत कनेक्शन देने की बात कर रहे अधिकारी

प्रदेश में बिजली कनेक्शन देने में सरकारी बिजली कंपनियां दोहरा रवैया अपना रही है। कृषि प्रधान प्रदेश व किसान हितैषी सरकार होने के बावजूद किसानों को बिजली कनेक्शन के लिए आठ साल से इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। ड्रिप व फव्वारा सिस्टम जैसी सेल्फ फाइनेंस स्कीम में ट्रांसफार्मर व सिस्टम का पूरा खर्चा जमा करवाने के बावजूद डिस्कॉम किसानों को एक से डेढ़ महीने में बिजली कनेक्शन दे रही है।

जबकि उद्योगपतियों को ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी इंडस्ट्रियल (एसआईपी व एमआईपी) कनेक्शन हाथों-हाथ मिल रहे हैं। जयपुर, जोधपुर व अजमेर डिस्कॉम में ड्रिप व फव्वारा सिस्टम योजना में आवेदन करने वाले कई किसानों के डिमांड नोटिस जमा हो गए हैं, लेकिन बिजली कंपनियों के सहायक अभियंता (एईएन) इन कृषि कनेक्शनों को जनवरी तक बिजली देने की बात कह रहे हैं। जबकि गेहूं, सरसो, चना, जौ रबी फसल की बुआई नवंबर अंत तक करनी होगी।

जोधपुर डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेशक अविनाश सिंघवी का कहना है कि ड्रिप व फव्वारा स्कीम में जल्दी कनेक्शन देने की कोशिश है, लेकिन एस्टीमेट बनाने, डिमांड नोटिस जारी करने व जॉॅब ऑर्डर देकर काम करवाने में समय लगता है।

सामान्य श्रेणी में 25 हजार और ड्रिप योजना में डेढ़ लाख रुपए खर्चा
प्रदेश में सामान्य श्रेणी में 10 एचपी का कृषि कनेक्शन लेने पर करीब 25 हजार रुपए खर्चा होता है। लेकिन ड्रिप व फव्वारा स्कीम में बिजली कनेक्शन लेने पर डेढ़ लाख रुपए का खर्चा आता है। सरकार ने इस वित्तीय साल में 50 हजार कृषि कनेक्शन देने की घोषणा की थी, लेकिन डिस्कॉम प्रबंधन दिसंबर 2012 तक आवेदन जमा वाले सामान्य श्रेणी के साथ ही ड्रिप व फव्वारा स्कीम वाले कनेक्शनों को भी इस लक्ष्य में जोड़ रहे है। किसानों की दलील है कि रबी फसल की बुआई का समय निकल जाने पर कनेक्शन का कोई उपयोग नहीं रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें