पार्टियों से मोह भंग, नोटा को चुना:प्रत्याशियों की भरमार के बावजूद 10 हजार से ज्यादा मतदाताओं ने सबको खारिज किया

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीत-हार के गणित से सामने आया कि निगम ग्रेटर और हेरिटेज में बीएसपी, एनसीपी और आर-एलपी को मिलाकर नोटा के करीब तक वोट पहुंच गए
  • तीन पार्टियों के करीब पहुंचा नोटा का वोटबैंक, दोनों निगमों में 10 हजार से ज्यादा नोटा

निगम चुनावों में बीजेपी-कांग्रेस और निर्दलीय सहित 8 दलों के प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतरे। कई सीटों से दर्जनभर प्रत्याशी भी रहे। यानी अनजान चेहरों के बजाए लगभग परिचित। इसके बावजूद साढ़े 10 हजार से ज्यादा मतदाताओं ने सबको खारिज किया। इन्होंने किसी प्रत्याशी को चुनने के बजाए नोटा का बटन दबाना ज्यादा उचित समझा।

निगम ग्रेटर में साढ़े 6 हजार से ज्यादा तो हेरिटेज में 4 हजार से ज्यादा मतदाता ऐसे रहे। बता दें कि हेरिटेज निगम में 5,39,368 वोट पड़े हैं। जो कि मतदान का 57.82 प्रतिशत रहा। इसी तरह ग्रेटर में 716787 वोट पड़े थे, जो कि कुल वोट प्रतिशत 58.31 प्रतिशत था।
पार्टियों से मोह भंग, नोटा को चुना
जीत-हार के गणित से सामने आया कि निगम ग्रेटर और हेरिटेज में बीएसपी, एनसीपी और आर-एलपी को मिलाकर नोटा के करीब तक वोट पहुंच गए। इसके पीछे एक बड़ी वजह अहम पार्टियों से प्रत्याशियों के टिकिट कटना है। सिरहड्योढ़ी बाजार के गोविंद पारीक कहते हैं कि कुछ समय से जिस तरह पार्टियां जनमत का मजाक उड़ा रही है, उससे मोह भंग हुआ है।

बागी और निर्दलीय भारी, दोनों प्रमुख पार्टियों से नाराज मतदाता जमकर साथ में टिकिट वितरण में दोनों पार्टी के बागी जीते तो दूसरे कई निर्दलीय भी मैदान मारने में अव्वल रहे। हेरिटेज निगम में तो इनकी भूमिका बोर्ड बनाने में भी अहम रहने वाली है। हेरिटेज निगम और ग्रेटर दोनों में ऐसे निर्दलीयों को जमकर वोट पड़े, जिन्होंने कइयों का गणित भी बिगाड़ा। ग्रेटर में जहां डेढ़ लाख से ज्यादा तो हेरिटेज में लाख के करीब तक वोट लेने में कामयाब रहे।

ये है वोटबैंक का गणित
निगम ग्रेटर निगम हेरिटेज
बीजेपी 2,82,193 2,00063
कांग्रेस: 251319 230191
निर्दलिय: 168027 98608
बीएसपी: 3920 1323
एनसीपी: 488 3168
आरएलपी: 2396 152
नोटा: 6764 4190
(हेरिटेज में सीपीआई:1208, सीपीआईएम:175)

वोटिंग प्रतिशत : किसको कितने वोट मिले

जयपुर हेरिटेज
कुल वोट 932908
वोट पड़ 539368
मतदान प्रतिशत 57.82 प्रतिशत
कांग्रेस को मिले 230191 यानी 42.67 प्रतिशत
भाजपा को मिले 200063 यानी 37.09 प्रतिशत
अन्य को मिले 109114 यानी 20.22 प्रतिशत

जयपुर ग्रेटर
कुल वोट 1229201
वोट पड़े 716787
मतदान प्रतिशत 58.31 प्रतिशत
भाजपा को मिले 282193 यानी 39.36 प्रतिशत
कांग्रेस को मिले 251319 यानी 35.06 प्रतिशत
अन्य को मिले 183275 यानी 25.56 प्रतिशत

