सी-प्लेन की सुरक्षा:गुजरात में सी-प्लेन की सुरक्षा में महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे हैं जयपुर के धारा सिंह

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बीसीएएस के रीजनल डायरेक्टर धारा सिंह केसावत की अहम भूमिका
  • गुजरात में दो वाटर एयरोड्रम विकसित किए

गुजरात में देश के पहले सी-प्लेन ने उड़ान भरना शुरू कर दिया है। 31 अक्टूबर को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने इसकी शुरुआत की है। अब अहमदाबाद से स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी जाने के लिए सी-प्लेन की सुविधा उपलब्ध है। सी-प्लेन की शुरुआत में जयपुर निवासी और बीसीएएस के दो राज्यों के प्रभारी अधिकारी धारा सिंह केसावत की अहम भूमिका रही है।

दो वॉटर एयरोड्रम और सिक्योरिटी प्लानिंग में अहम जिम्मेदारी
अहमदाबाद से स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी तक पहुंचने के लिए जल आधारित हवाई सेवा यानी सी प्लेन की शुरुआत की गई है। 31 अक्टूबर को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने सी प्लेन सेवा का उद्घाटन किया है। खास बात यह है कि सी प्लेन की शुरुआत में जयपुर निवासी और बीसीएएस के दो राज्यों के प्रभारी अधिकारी धारा सिंह केसावत की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही है।

धारा सिंह केसावत ब्यूरो ऑफ सिविल एविएशन सिक्योरिटीज (बीसीएएस) के राजस्थान और गुजरात राज्यों के प्रभारी हैं। जयपुर एयरपोर्ट स्थित कार्यालय से वे दोनों राज्यों के सभी एयरपोर्ट पर सुरक्षा मानकों के लिए नीति निर्धारण और मॉनीटरिंग करते हैं।
वॉटर एयरोड्रम सिक्युरिटी बड़ा टास्क...बीसीएएस प्रभारी धारा सिंह केसावत ने बताया कि सी-प्लेन की शुरुआत चूंकि पहली बार की गई है, ऐसे में यह बीसीएएस के अधिकारियों के लिए एक बड़ा टास्क था। इसके सुरक्षा प्रावधानों को तय करने में सावधानी बरती गई है। गुजरात में फिलहाल दो वॉटर एयरोड्रम तैयार किए गए हैं।

