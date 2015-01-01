पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Dhariwal Became The Biggest Face Of Elections By Making The Congress Mayor In BJP's Stronghold In Kota, Dent In BJP Camp In Jodhpur

निगम निगम:कोटा में भाजपा के गढ़ में कांग्रेस का मेयर बनवाकर धारीवाल चुनाव का सबसे बड़ा चेहरा बने, जोधपुर में भाजपा खेमे में सेंध

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल
  • जयपुर, जोधपुर व कोटा में कांग्रेस ने चार बोर्डों पर किया कब्जा, भाजपा को दो पर करना पड़ा संतोष

जयपुर, जोधपुर व कोटा नगर निगमों में कांग्रेस ने चार बोर्डों पर अपना कब्जा कर लिया जबकि भाजपा को दो पर ही संतोष करना पड़ा। कोटा को छोड़ जयपुर व जोधपुर में कांग्रेस व भाजपा के खाता बराबरी पर सिमटा। पूरे चुनावों में कांग्रेस के कई बड़े चेहरों की साख दांव पर थी।

यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल, परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास, मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी व उपमुख्य सचेतक महेंद्र चौधरी सीधे तौर पर इन चुनावों में टिकट बंटवारे से लेकर चुनाव व बाड़ाबंदी तक की रणनीति में शामिल थे। इनमें धारीवाल का प्रदर्शन सबसे दमदार रहा। उन्होंने भाजपा का गढ़ माने जाने वाले कोटा दक्षिण में भी कांग्रेस का मेयर बना भाजपा को जबरदस्त झटका दिया है।

जीत के मायने : कांग्रेस के लिए अहम क्योंकि पार्टी ने बिना संगठन के सिर्फ रणनीति के दम पर जीत हासिल की

कांग्रेस के लिए यह जीत इसलिए अहम है यह जीत उसने बिना संगठन सिर्फ रणनीति के दम पर ही हासिल की है। पूरा चुनाव कांग्रेस के चंद बड़े चेहरों के इर्द-गिर्द ही सिमटा रहा। टिकट बंटवारे से लेकर नामांकन तक और नतीजे आने के बाद बाड़ाबंदी की जिम्मेदारी भी इन्हीं नेताओं ने संभाली।

प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा भले ही यह कहते रहे कि संगठन के स्तर पर सिंबल बांटे जाएंगे लेकिन विधायकों के विरोध के आगे उन्हें झुकना पड़ा। टिकट बंटवारे की जिम्मेदारी जयपुर में प्रताप सिंह व महेश जोशी के जिम्मे रही तो कोटा में सारा कंट्रोल धारीवाल के हाथों में रहा।

