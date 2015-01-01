पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Diesel Rs. 1.07 In 5 Days And Petrol Has Become Costlier By 58 Paise, Diesel Has Been Costlier By Rs 1.07 And Petrol By 58 Paise In The Last 5 Days.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पेट्रोल डीजल की कीमतें बढ़ी:5 दिन में डीजल 1.07 रु. व पेट्रोल 58 पैसे महंगा, गत 5 दिन में डीजल 1.07 रुपए और पेट्रोल 58 पैसे प्रति लीटर तक महंगा हुआ है

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पेट्रोल व डीजल के दामों में बढ़ोतरी जारी हैं, तेल कंपनियों ने मंगलवार को फिर से पेट्रोल के दामों में 6 पैसे की वृद्धि की है। जबकि डीजल के दाम 18 पैसे तक बढ़ाए गए हैं। नई दरों के मुताबिक पेट्रोल 88.91 रुपए प्रति लीटर और डीजल के दाम 80.44 रुपए प्रति लीटर हो गए हैं। गत 5 दिन में डीजल 1.07 रुपए और पेट्रोल 58 पैसे प्रति लीटर तक महंगा हुआ है।

प्रति लीटर के अब तक के अपने ऊंच स्तर पर पहुंच जाएंगे। एलपीजी फेडरेशन ऑफ राजस्थान के महासचिव कार्तिकेय गौड़ ने बताया कि डीजल के दाम पांच दिन में ही तेजी से बढ़े हैं, जबकि पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़ने की गति कुछ कम है। ऐसे अगले माह पेट्रोल 90 रुपए लीटर और डीजल 84 रुपए लीटर तक पहुंच जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें