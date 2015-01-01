पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:इंजीनियरों से वसूली के विरोध में उतरी डिस्कॉम यूनियन

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश की सरकारी बिजली निगमों में बिना बजट के ज्यादा खर्चा करने वाले इंजीनियरों के वेतन से वसूली करने के मामले में यूनियन डिस्कॉंम प्रबंधन के खिलाफ हो गई है। जयपुर डिस्कॉम इंजीनियर्स एसोसिएशन ने जयपुर डिस्कॉंम के प्रबंध निदेशक एके गुप्ता को ज्ञापन देकर वेतन कटौती नहीं करने की मांग की है।

एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष विमल माचीवाल और महासचिव जेपी शर्मा का कहना है कि विद्युत निगम के कार्य के लिए चलाए गए वाहनों पर इंजीनियरों से वेतन कटौती करना गलत है। मिसलेंस एडवांस में निकाली राशि वाहनों का डीजल भरवाने में खर्च हुई है।

कई डिवीजन व सबडिवीजन का क्षेत्र बड़ा है। यहां पर बिजली चोरी पकड़ने, कनेक्शन करने, फील्ड विजिट सहित काम के कारण वाहन ज्यादा किलोमीटर चलते है। डिस्कॉम की ओर से डीजल की कीमत पांच साल पहले निर्धारित की गई थी, तब डीजल 60 रुपए लीटर थी, लेकिन अब करीब 80 रुपए प्रति लीटर हो गया है।

