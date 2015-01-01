पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अखिल भारतीय कार्यकारी मंडल की बैठक:आरएसएस के कार्य जमीन पर शुरू कराने को लेकर मोहन भागवत और भय्याजी जाेशी के साथ हुई चर्चा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
पाथेय कण के सेवा विशेषांक का विमोचन
  • स्वयंसेवकों के प्रयासों से आज पाथेय कण देश का सर्वाधिक प्रसार संख्या का पाक्षिक है

आरएसएस के स्वयंसेवकों द्वारा कोरोना काल में समाज के वंचित, अभावग्रस्त लोगों, श्रम साधकों समेत प्रत्येक वर्ग के लिए किए गए सेवा कार्यों पर प्रकाशित संघ की जागरण पत्रिका पाथेय कण के सेवा विशेषांक का विमोचन सोमवार को सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहन भागवत व सरकार्यवाह सुरेश (भय्याजी) जोशी ने किया।

अंबाबाड़ी स्थित स्वस्तिक भवन में आयोजित हुए विमोचन कार्यक्रम में क्षेत्र संघचालक डॉ. रमेश, पाथेय कण के सम्पादक रामस्वरूप अग्रवाल व प्रबंध सम्पादक माणकचंद भी मंच पर उपस्थित रहे। वहीं इस दाैरान अखिल भारतीय कार्यकारी मंडल की बैठक भी हुई। जिसमें संघ के कार्य फिल्ड में शुरु करने व संगठन के मुद्दाें पर भी चर्चा हई।

गौरतलब है कि काेराेना के चलते संगठन की कई गतिविधियां प्रभावित हुई है। कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत में सम्पादक रामस्वरूप ने सेवा विशेषांक की प्रस्तावना में कहा कि सेवा से स्वावलंबन की ओर से थीम पर प्रकाशित विशेषांक के 108 पेज में 100 चित्रों के साथ विविध संगठनों व सामाजिक धार्मिक संस्थाओं के 60 प्रकार के सेवा कार्य वर्णित हैं।

इसमें अन्य राज्यों में हुए विशेष सेवा कार्यों को भी समाहित करते हुए मार्मिक कहानियां व 36 संस्मरण विशेष पठनीय है। पाथेय कण के प्रबंध सम्पादक माणकचंद ने बताया कि 36 वर्ष पूर्व राजस्थान में प्रखर हिन्दू विचार की पत्रिका के रूप में पाथेय कण का प्रकाशन भारती भवन से शुरू हुआ था।

स्वयंसेवकों के प्रयासों से आज पाथेय कण देश का सर्वाधिक प्रसार संख्या का पाक्षिक है, इसकी एक लाख से अधिक प्रतियां प्रत्येक 15 दिन में विश्व के 8 देशों समेत भारत के 20 हजार ग्राम-नगरों में पहुंचती हैं।

